President Iotova Appointed the New Members of the Central Election Commission

President Iliana Iotova signed a decree appointing the new composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC), effective from 23 June 2026. The decision was taken on the basis of the Constitution and the Election Code following public consultations with parliamentary parties and coalitions represented in the 52nd National Assembly.

Georgi Horozov has been appointed Chair of the CEC, while Ismail Osman and Margarita Mahaeva will serve as Deputy Chairs, and Yordanka Gancheva as Secretary. The Commission also includes 11 additional members nominated by the political forces in Parliament. These are Alina Dobreva, Anna Aleksandrova, Vyaara Todeva, Georgi Bakhanov, Desislava Abrasheva, Zinaida Zlateva, Ivan Kerchev, Yordan Vasilev, Lazarina Boneva-Haralampieva, Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova and Tsvetan Enchev.

President Iotova carried out the procedure for the new composition of the CEC. On 9 June, during public consultations, the parties and coalitions in the current parliament submitted their nominations for members. On 12 June, the nominated candidates were heard.

The appointments take effect from 23 June 2026.