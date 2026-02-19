President Iotova on Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet: I Rely on Expertise, Not Political Leanings

Iliana Iotova said that if allegations of wrongdoing by aretaker Deputy Prime Minister Stoil Tsitselkov are substantiated, Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov should take the appropriate action.

Earlier today, representatives of part of the former governing majority accused Tsitselkov of being subject to a ban imposed by the European Commission specifically in relation to his portfolio.

The head of state also said she had reservations about some of the caretaker ministers, without specifying whom she meant. She stressed, however, that their selection was the responsibility of the Prime Minister.

Iotova recalled that she had appointed only the Prime Minister and could not therefore be held accountable for the composition of the cabinet.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“I cannot have objections, as he was not my choice. I nominated Mr Gyurov as caretaker Prime Minister; from that point onwards, he conducted interviews with all the people you saw today and selected them. For their part, they declared they would work in Bulgaria’s interests and today, as you saw in the plenary chamber, he outlined seven priorities. That was very helpful to me, because we will monitor their implementation closely. From day one I stated that the presidential institution would act as a corrective on the fulfilment of these commitments, as the pledges were very serious. I welcomed the emphasis on the depoliticisation of the cabinet — let us hope they adhere to it. In Bulgaria everything is transparent; we will very quickly see whether what was declared becomes reality. There are concerns that some individuals are directly linked to political forces. That may be so; however, I place greater trust in their professional expertise than in any political leanings. I hope that proves to be the case, though whether it will be, we shall see. If the allegations concerning Stoil Tsitselkov are proven, Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov must take the appropriate measures.”