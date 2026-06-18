President Iotova: The World Should Recognise Mental Health as a National and Global Priority

Sofia is hosting one of the most significant international events in the field of mental health this year.

More than 250 leading scientists from 24 countries have gathered for the International Conference of the European Network for Mental Health Service Evaluation. This year’s topics include the consequences of wars and trauma, as well as developments in digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

After a 24-year hiatus, Bulgaria is once again hosting the prestigious conference. According to data from the World Health Organization, one in six people lives with a mental health condition. President Iliana Yotova and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev were among the guests attending the event.