БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova: The World Should Recognise Mental Health as a National and Global Priority

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Запази
илияна йотова светът припознае психичното здраве национален глобален приоритет
Снимка: BTA

Sofia is hosting one of the most significant international events in the field of mental health this year.

More than 250 leading scientists from 24 countries have gathered for the International Conference of the European Network for Mental Health Service Evaluation. This year’s topics include the consequences of wars and trauma, as well as developments in digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

After a 24-year hiatus, Bulgaria is once again hosting the prestigious conference. According to data from the World Health Organization, one in six people lives with a mental health condition. President Iliana Yotova and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev were among the guests attending the event.

Iliana Yotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “When someone is suffering physically, they receive compassion and care, but when they are suffering mentally, they too often receive advice to pull themselves together, or worse still, they are isolated behind a wall of silence. This silence, ladies and gentlemen, is particularly toxic. The world must recognise mental health as a strategic national and global priority. The leadership of a nation is measured by the care it provides to its most vulnerable people. It is time to understand that health is not merely the absence of physical illness, but harmony between body and mind. We are addressing global crises and carrying out technological revolutions, yet in our exhausting daily lives we forget the most important thing — the sense of wholeness and individuality. We are connected to the entire world through the screens we carry in our pockets, yet we are lonelier than ever.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Три трафопоста на територията на местността Баба Алино констатира проверка на РДНСК - Варна
1
Три трафопоста на територията на местността Баба Алино констатира...
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по обществена поръчка в Кърджали
2
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по...
Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна Оряховица (СНИМКИ)
3
Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна...
Прочетете разказа на Христо Раянов, по който седмокласниците писаха преразказ
4
Прочетете разказа на Христо Раянов, по който седмокласниците писаха...
След случайна среща: DARA потанцува с Джокович и дъщеря му (ВИДЕО)
5
След случайна среща: DARA потанцува с Джокович и дъщеря му (ВИДЕО)
Публикуваха верните отговори на изпита по български език и литература за 10-и клас
6
Публикуваха верните отговори на изпита по български език и...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
4
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал Чарлз III
5
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал...
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо Г. Данов“ за цялостен принос в книжовната литература
6
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...

More from: Bulgaria

Seawater Off the Varna Coast Is of Excellent Quality Ahead of the Peak Summer Season
Seawater Off the Varna Coast Is of Excellent Quality Ahead of the Peak Summer Season
Following the Arson Attack In Front of the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje: Strong Reactions From Political Parties in Parliament Following the Arson Attack In Front of the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje: Strong Reactions From Political Parties in Parliament
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Three-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Traffic on Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse Road Three-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Traffic on Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse Road
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Since 1944, Anti-Bulgarian Propaganda in North Macedonia Has Not Had a Day Off, Says Prof Angel Dimitrov Since 1944, Anti-Bulgarian Propaganda in North Macedonia Has Not Had a Day Off, Says Prof Angel Dimitrov
Чете се за: 07:27 мин.
55-Year-Old Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ruse 55-Year-Old Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ruse
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Bulgaria Opposes Parts of the EU’s 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia; Opposition Challenges Government’s Rationale Bulgaria Opposes Parts of the EU’s 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia; Opposition Challenges Government’s Rationale
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират негативно върху българската икономика
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират негативно...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в Горна Оряховица (ВИДЕО) Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в Горна Оряховица (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Четирима души получиха шанс за живот след донорска ситуация
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Одити в БДЖ, НКЖИ и "Български пощи" разпореди министърът...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
1/4 от суровото мляко у нас е с лоша хигиена, започва засилен...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Опасни жеги в Европа – на места температурите ще достигнат...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ