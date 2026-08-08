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Drone Exploded in Bulgarian Airspace Near Kardam: Ukraine Assured That It Did Not Intentionally Attack Bulgaria and Promised an Investigation

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Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
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взривът падналия дрон чул село кардам хората притеснени заради близостта станцията

Ukraine has assured that it did not intentionally attack Bulgaria and has promised an investigation following the crash of a drone that matches those used by the Ukrainian military.

“We are maintaining close contact with the Bulgarian side to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident,” assured a representative of the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian side expresses its full readiness to cooperate with Bulgaria and emphasizes that the main cause of all such incidents is the war waged by Russia.

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