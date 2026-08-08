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Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство * * * Няма поражения по хора и по сграден фонд, районът е отцепен, допълни премиерът * * * Радев каза още, че продължават да следят обстановката и да засилват наблюдението

PM Rumen Radev: A Drone Has Entered Bulgarian Airspace, Exploded Near Compressor Station

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Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
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румен радев заседание съвета сигурността дрон нахлул българското въздушно пространство
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Statement by Prime Minister Rumen Radev following a meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers.

A drone entered Bulgarian airspace at 8.10am this morning, August 8, the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, he had convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers.

"There is no damage to people or buildings. The area has been cordoned off. We continue to monitor the situation," Radev added.

He said the incident occurred in the immediate vicinity of a compressor station, 200 metres from the former Kardam border checkpoint between Bulgaria and Romania.

"The sound of this drone was detected by the Romanian Border Police, and a loud explosion was then heard by the border police patrol. The location of the drone explosion was identified immediately. Border Police and Ministry of Defence patrols are currently on site establishing what type of drone it was," Radev said.

The Prime Minister assured that the area had been cordoned off and that there had been no casualties or damage to infrastructure. The drone was not detected or identified in Romanian airspace, nor was it identified in Bulgarian airspace.

"We also have no information from the Combined Air Operations Centre in Torrejón. Measures have been taken in the area. We will establish the type of drone, particularly in light of what happened two weeks ago in Romania, when three drones were shot down, and we responded immediately," he explained.

Radev added that the Ministry of Defence had strengthened its radar coverage and surveillance capabilities in the area.

Radev said authorities would continue to monitor the situation and strengthen surveillance. Following the incident, Border Police personnel and equipment for detecting and countering drones will be redeployed from the border with Turkey to the border with Romania.

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