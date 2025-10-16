БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
President Radev: I Stand in Solidarity with the Staff - I Will Use My Personal Car When Travelling with Members of the Presidential Institution

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Rumen Radev sent a letter to the head of the National Service for Protection

President Rumen Radev on October 16 sent the following letter to the Head of the National Service for Protection (NSP) in connection with the adopted amendments to the legislation regulating the work of NSP:

(According to the amendements, members of the President's staff can no longer use NSP transportation services.)

"Dear Major General,

The Law amending the Act on the National Service for Protection, adopted by the 51st National Assembly, abolishes the provision of transport for the Presidential Administration by the Service headed by you — without offering any alternative for official transportation.

I hereby notify you that with effect from 20 October 2025, I will use my personal car when travelling with members of the Presidential institution, who now have to use their own vehicles while carrying out official duties related to state ceremonies, protocol, and events in the President’s work programme

“As a commander in the Bulgarian Armed Forces, I have never abandoned my subordinates in difficult situations - situations often created by the decisions of those in power. As President of the Republic of Bulgaria, I will not betray my principles and will stand in solidarity with the employees of the institution. I am convinced that when the political class passes laws that undermine the State, we, the Bulgarian citizens, must rebuild it. And that begins with personal integrity and restoring trust between citizens and politicians,” Radev wrote in his letter.

“I believe that you, as a general responsible for your subordinates, understand and share my reasoning,” the President added.

