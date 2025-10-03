Tensions flared in Bulgaria’s Parliament today, October 3, over the amendments to the National Service for Protection (NSP) Act, which were tabled as an emergency item, according to which NSP will no longer provide transport services for the President's administration.

The move comes just a day after lawmakers stripped the President of his power to appoint the heads of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the State Intelligence Agency (SIA), and the Technical Operations Agency (TOA) by decree. Today’s amendments remove access for the presidential administration to National Service for Protection vehicles.

This sparked a row between ruling and opposition parties.

The nationalist party 'Vazrazhdane' condemned the move as another encroachment on presidential powers and threatened to challenge both yesterday’s and today’s amendments before the Constitutional Court.

Kostadin Kostadinov - Chairman of "Vazrazhdane": “The state cannot be turned into a toy in the hands of one or two people who use their parliamentary majority like a napkin. What we will do to restore at least a shred of common sense to Bulgaria’s political process is to file complaints with the Constitutional Court.”

'Velichie' party also opposed the amendment, arguing:

Ivelin Mihaylov, leader of Velichie:

“Borisov and Peevski work one minute a day in Parliament, yet enjoy massive privileges. For them to criticise the benefits the President has, and his use of cars, is absurd.”

A counter-proposal came from 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria': to prohibit MPs themselves from using protection from National Service for Protection .

Ivaylo Mirchev-WCC-DB: “Why does the Bulgarian taxpayer spend far more on Peevski’s security than on the President’s administration? That’s the real question — why should half the NSP and half the Interior Ministry be occupied protecting Peevski and shutting down boulevards when he drives by?”

The leader of "MRF-New Beginning" Delyan Peevski, disagreed.

Delyan Peevski - Chairman of the "MRF-New Beginning" group. “No cars are being taken from President Rumen, only from his administration, which was joyriding around in luxury vehicles. I saw him yesterday in a panic — a pathetic sight, scurrying around just to get media coverage. He’s distraught because the agency heads are being replaced — his people, who were covering up corruption around Koprinka and his entire gang. Why aren’t you asking about the pressure he put on BNT? Has Rumen been leaning on the public broadcaster? He has. The President is pressuring the media.”

GERB leader Boyko Borisov proposed that the Presidency organise a public procurement process and budget for its own vehicles, with Parliament approving the purchase.

photos by BTA

Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB:

“What cars are we taking away from Radev? When you live in a glass house and throw stones, you should expect your own windows to be smashed. President Radev insisted on the best armoured vehicles, full tactical sniper teams, and all the extras. No one is touching his wife’s security, the Vice President’s protection, or any of the privileges they already enjoy.”

With the votes of GERB–UDF, MRF–New Beginning, Bulgarian socialist Party, and There is Such a People, the amendments to the National Service for Protection Act were passed.