bntnews lang bg-flag BG

President Radev met with newly elected Speaker of Parliament Kiselova

Румен Радев - Наталия Киселова
Снимка: Presidency of the Republic of Bulgaria
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria's Head of State, Rumen Radev, on December 6, held a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, the Presidency said.

The President congratulated Nataliya Kiselova on her election as Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament and wished her every success in this highly responsible role.

At the meeting, which was held on Kiselova's initiative, issues related to the dialogue between the institutions were also discussed, the Presidency said.

