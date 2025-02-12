President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece

The President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, had a phone conversation today, February 12, with Konstantinos Tasoulas, who was elected as the new President of Greece, Bulgarian presidency announced.

President Radev congratulated his future Greek counterpart on taking on the high-responsibility mission and wished him success in carrying out his duties as President.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the state of relations between Bulgaria and Greece in various areas and expressed mutual satisfaction with the excellent level of cooperation between the two countries, which are good neighbours, partners in the EU, and allies in NATO.

Both confirmed their commitment to work together at the highest level for even more dynamic development and deepening of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Greece, as well as for strengthening stability, good neighbourliness, and understanding in the Southeast European region.

