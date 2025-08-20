President Rumen Radev Reappoints Major General Emil Tonev as Head of National Security Service

President Rumen Radev issued a decree on the reappointment of Major General Emil Tonev as head of the National Security Service.

On the basis of Article 98, Item 7 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, and in accordance with Article 7, Item 1 and Article 8, Paragraph 3 of the Law on the National Security Service, President Radev formalised the reappointment of Major General Emil Tonev to the position of NSO chief.

