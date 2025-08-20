БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
President Rumen Radev Reappoints Major General Emil Tonev as Head of National Security Service

Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev issued a decree on the reappointment of Major General Emil Tonev as head of the National Security Service.

President Rumen Radev on August 20 issued a decree reappointing Major General Emil Tonev as the Head of the National Security Service (NSO).

On the basis of Article 98, Item 7 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, and in accordance with Article 7, Item 1 and Article 8, Paragraph 3 of the Law on the National Security Service, President Radev formalised the reappointment of Major General Emil Tonev to the position of NSO chief.

Speaking to BNT, the press office of the Presidency clarified the words of Prime Minister Zhelyazkov:

“President Rumen Radev has already stated that he will announce his decision on the proposals submitted by the executive branch within the coordination procedure for appointments in the Security sector by the end of the month.”

