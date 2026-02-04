БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава консултациите за...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Внимание – опасно време! Значителни валежи от дъжд...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ИТН: Работим с Конституция, която...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Заради високите сметки за ток: Започват извънредни...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Президентът пред БСП-ОЛ: Стабилно мнозинство в следващия...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало":...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President to 'BSP–United Left': A Stable Majority in Next Parliament Should Revisit the Constitutional Changes

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази

Meetings continue with the Head of State for the election of a caretaker Prime Minister

живо бсп обединена левица консултации президента илияна йотова
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Consultations at the Presidency between President Iliyana Iotova and parliamentary parties over the appointment of a caretaker prime minister continue. A meeting between the head of state and representatives of ' Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) – United Left' took place on February 4 and was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Dragomir Stoynev, along with the deputy chairs of the 'BSP – United Left' parliamentary group, Kiril Dobrev and Maya Dimitrova.

At the start of the consultations, President Iotova said that responsibility for the caretaker cabinet rests entirely with the National Assembly, speaking within the framework of the procedure for appointing a caretaker prime minister.

“I believe our goal is a shared one. It was demanded by hundreds of thousands of citizens during the protests — not only in terms of the fair functioning of institutions and the fight against corruption, but with a primary condition: the holding of fair and transparent elections, so that we can restore public trust in the electoral process and, from there, trust in the institutions.

“That is why these talks are extremely important, and I would even say very substantive. We need urgent action to stop the price shock and to identify the most immediate and realistic measures to support the most vulnerable people,” President Iliyana Iotova said at the start of the consultations.

President Iliyana Iotova praised 'BSP – United Left' for voting against the constitutional amendments which, she said, had stripped the President of the ability to nominate and appoint a caretaker government.

“My hope is that a stable majority in the next parliament will reconsider the constitutional changes that deprived the head of state of the right to independently choose a caretaker prime minister,” Iotova said.

Dragomir Stoynev of BSP – United Left said that “the entire country understands the difficult and absurd situation in which you have been placed”. He added that the very political forces that amended the Constitution are now expressing regret over their actions.

Stoynev noted that, under the current framework, the President no longer has a free choice when it comes to appointing a caretaker prime minister.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Iliyana Iotova reiterated that she is doing everything possible to ensure the elections are held on the first available date after Easter.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Дръзка кражба в автобус на столичния градски транспорт, извършителката е заловена
1
Дръзка кражба в автобус на столичния градски транспорт,...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан - по какви версии работят разследващите?
2
Тройното убийство край Петрохан - по какви версии работят...
Иван Демерджиев за случая "Петрохан": Темата засяга националната сигурност заради присъствието на ДАНС
3
Иван Демерджиев за случая "Петрохан": Темата засяга...
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало": Президентът не носи отговорност за служебния премиер, тя е на парламента
4
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало": Президентът не...
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията "Паркирай и пътувай"
5
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията "Паркирай...
Гледайте церемонията по откриване на Зимните олимпийски игри в петък по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
6
Гледайте церемонията по откриване на Зимните олимпийски игри в...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Politics

President Iliana Iotova Continues Consultations for Caretaker PM Next Week
President Iliana Iotova Continues Consultations for Caretaker PM Next Week
TISP Would Not Support This Year’s Budget Proposed by Outgoing Government TISP Would Not Support This Year’s Budget Proposed by Outgoing Government
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
'BSP – United Left' Urges Parliament to Review 2026 Budget Submitted by Outgoing Government 'BSP – United Left' Urges Parliament to Review 2026 Budget Submitted by Outgoing Government
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
President Iotova to TISP: We Are Operating Under a Constitution That Undermines the Balance of Powers President Iotova to TISP: We Are Operating Under a Constitution That Undermines the Balance of Powers
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Consultations Continue on Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister, President Iotova Meets 'MRF - New Beginning' Consultations Continue on Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister, President Iotova Meets 'MRF - New Beginning'
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
Voting Abroad Capped at 20 Polling Stations Outside the EU after Heated Committee Debate Voting Abroad Capped at 20 Polling Stations Outside the EU after Heated Committee Debate
Чете се за: 07:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Случаят "Петрохан": Каква е водещата версия за простреляните мъже?
Случаят "Петрохан": Каква е водещата версия за...
Чете се за: 07:57 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на ужасите" Ивайло Калушев? СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на ужасите" Ивайло Калушев?
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Разкриха най-голямата нелегална фабирка за производство на цигари у нас Разкриха най-голямата нелегална фабирка за производство на цигари у нас
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Разследващите в Бургас са свалили над 120 видеоклипа със заснети клиентки на салоните за красота Разследващите в Бургас са свалили над 120 видеоклипа със заснети клиентки на салоните за красота
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Шокиращи сметки за ток получиха абонати на ЕВН – започват...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Консултациите при президента за служебен премиер: Илияна Йотова се...
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
У нас
Държавите от ЕС одобриха правната рамка на заема от 90 млрд. за...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
По света
Българската следа в досиетата "Епстийн"
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ