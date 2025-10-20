Presidents Radev and His Hungarian Counterpart Sulyok Discussed Bilateral Relations and Global Conflicts, Including the War in Ukraine

Bilateral political, economic and cultural relations were at the centre of discussions between the Presidents of Bulgaria and Hungary. This became clear during the statements of the two heads of state in the Coat of Arms Hall at the Presidency on October 20.

President Rumen Radev emphasised the shared positions of the two countries on global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza. Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok praised the excellent bilateral relations between the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States – Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump – which will take place in Hungary.