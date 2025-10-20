Presidents Radev and His Hungarian Counterpart Sulyok Discussed Bilateral Relations and Global Conflicts, Including the War in Ukraine

Bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Hungary in focus at the Heads of State meeting
Bilateral political, economic and cultural relations were at the centre of discussions between the Presidents of Bulgaria and Hungary. This became clear during the statements of the two heads of state in the Coat of Arms Hall at the Presidency on October 20.
President Rumen Radev emphasised the shared positions of the two countries on global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza. Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok praised the excellent bilateral relations between the two nations.
The two leaders also discussed the upcoming meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States – Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump – which will take place in Hungary.
Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:
“An important focus of our talks was the conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine. I would like to point out that the Hungarian side has remained consistent in its stance on achieving peace through diplomacy rather than escalation through armament and the continuation of hostilities – a position I have long supported. Continuing the war will only lead to more casualties, greater destruction, and further territorial losses for Ukraine.”
Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary:
“Bulgaria is a very important ally for Hungary, and the friendship of President Radev is highly valued – both by me personally and by the entire Hungarian state. This friendship and partnership are evident not only at the highest level of government but also across our social and political relations in every respect.”