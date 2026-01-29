Price Increase for Sofia’s Blue and Green Parking Zones Will Not Take Effect Tomorrow

The planned rise in parking fees for Sofia’s blue and green zones will not take effect tomorrow.

The Sofia Urban Mobility Centre will wait until all necessary legal procedures are completed and until the Sofia City Council issues its official position before implementing the regulation adopted in November. According to the Urban Mobility Centre, applying the new rules also requires technical preparation time.

The Supreme Administrative Court ruled to reinstate the planned fee increases, but the Urban Mobility Centre assured that it will inform customers promptly of any updates regarding the implementation.





