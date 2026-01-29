БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Supreme Administrative Court Reinstates Higher Parking Charges in Sofia with Retroactive Effect

Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has ruled to reinstate the increase in parking zone fees in Sofia with retroactive effect from 5 January.

The SAC declared inadmissible and annulled the ruling of the Sofia City Administrative Court, which had previously suspended the preliminary enforcement of the ordinance regulating the new parking rules and prices.

Earlier, the lower court had stopped both the price increase and the expansion of the blue and green parking zones in the capital.

The Supreme Administrative Court’s decision is final.

