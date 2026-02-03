Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year

Prices in Bulgaria continued to rise in the first month of the year, but at a slower pace than at the end of 2025, according to the National Statistical Institute’s (NSI) initial flash inflation data.

In January, monthly inflation stood at 0.7%, while annual inflation reached 3.6%. Price increases were recorded for food, alcohol, personal care and social services. By contrast, clothing and footwear became cheaper, as did prices in the information and communications sector.

According to NSI data, over the past year the sharpest price rises were seen in recreation, sport and culture, as well as in restaurants and hotels.

Food prices increased by more than 4% year on year, alcohol and tobacco by over 6%, while housing-related costs rose by nearly 4%. The upward trend is also evident on a monthly basis.