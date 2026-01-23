Prices of Goods in the Small Consumer Basket Rose by 1.3% in January, Says CITUB

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) reports a moderate month-on-month increase in the prices of goods included in the small consumer basket. The products in it can currently be purchased for €58.80. Compared with December last year, the increase is just over 1%.

The sharpest price rises have been recorded for tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes. In addition to vegetables, slight increases have also been observed in chilled chicken, yoghurt, sunflower oil and eggs. There has also been a rise compared with December in the prices of coffee and mineral water, while petrol has retained its price.

CITUB also reports that, compared with June, prices of goods in the small consumer basket have risen by 3.6%. Over this period, cucumbers have seen an increase of nearly 62%. In small retail outlets, the prices of some goods continue to be lower than in large retail chains.

Wholesale and retail prices also continue to show significant discrepancies. In Bulgaria, some of the highest product prices in comparison with the European Union are being observed.

Violeta Ivanova, Deputy Director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training at CITUB, said:

“What is striking is that there is an increase; from December to January alone there is a rise of €0.75. If this growth continues, inflation will go beyond the projected limits.” Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB, said:

“The entire small consumer basket in Bulgaria continues to be €10 more expensive than in Romania and €6 more expensive than in Croatia, despite the fact that wages here are lower.”

CITUB also reports rising prices for hairdressing and taxi services, as well as for guarded parking facilities.