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Prime Minister Rumen Radev Discusses Security Risks and NATO Modernisation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe

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Security risks arising from military crises in neighbouring regions of Europe, as well as the adaptation of armed forces modernisation processes to contemporary challenges, were discussed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, who is on a visit to Bulgaria. The meeting, held on July 2, was attended by Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov.

During the talks, a number of topics were addressed, including enhancing the operational interoperability of the Bulgarian Armed Forces within NATO, increasing technological transfer to Bulgaria in the process of modernisation, accelerating the deployment of drones and counter-drone systems, and the more effective use of NATO and EU financial instruments in the field of defence, including for expanding regional connectivity.

Rumen Radev highly valued the joint exercises and training of units of the Bulgarian Armed Forces with various NATO member states, as well as the shared experience, expertise and analyses, which contribute to strengthening Bulgaria’s defence capacity within the framework of joint efforts to ensure security and stability in South-Eastern Europe.

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