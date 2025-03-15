Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine

Europe should continue to plan its next steps in a collective and coordinated manner to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Together with our European and transatlantic partners, Bulgaria is ready to contribute to the solution for peace and security, Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, said on March 15 during a video conference meeting with heads of state and government, as well as the Presidents of the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO, as part of ongoing efforts to support Ukraine and take further steps to secure a sustainable and enduring peace in the country. The meeting was convened at the invitation of UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, the government's press office said.

During his speech, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, also emphasised that Bulgaria welcomes the outcomes of the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine, held in Jeddah, including the proposed ceasefire agreement and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine from the U.S.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov informed the meeting that Bulgaria is also seeking to synchronise the growth of its defence sector with wider European defence initiatives so that it can better contribute to the security and strategic autonomy of Europe and NATO.

