Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Turkey is among Bulgaria's leading economic partners

Turkey has traditionally been one of Bulgaria's leading economic partners in trade and investment. Deepening economic cooperation and trade relations is important for both countries, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, said during his meeting with the Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey, Ömer Bolat on March 25.

As promising areas for bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov pointed to innovations, digital infrastructure, and green and low-carbon energy technologies. During the conversation, the bilateral trade exchange was also highlighted, which reached a record level of 7.7 billion euros in 2024.

During the meeting at the Council of Ministers, the excellent cooperation in a number of areas was highlighted. Turkey is not only our neighbour, but also a NATO ally and an important partner in areas such as transport, energy supplies, trade, the fight against terrorism and illegal migration, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov noted.

In his words, the cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of migration is of particular importance not only for Bulgaria but for the entire European Union. Opportunities for cooperation in the defence industry were also discussed at the meeting.

Regarding the intensive traffic at the border points between the two countries, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov stressed the need for both countries to make efforts to ease border control procedures and increase the capacity of the border checkpoints.

At the same time, Zhelyazkov highlighted the commitments that Bulgaria is fulfilling in relation to its full membership in the Schengen Area since the beginning of this year.