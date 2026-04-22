БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Пластмасова инвазия - невидимата заплаха в Дунав (ЧАСТ I)
Чете се за: 24:37 мин.
Президентът Йотова за оставката на Сарафов: За мен това е...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Ваня Стефанова ще бъде новият и.ф. главен прокурор
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Първи коментар на Киев след победата на Радев: Украйна се...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Тръмп удължи примирието с Иран
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка. Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен прокурор.

Prime Ministers of Italy and Greece Congratulated Rumen Radev on the Election Victory

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерите италия гърция поздравиха румен радев изборната победа

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, congratulated Rumen Radev on his electoral victory, the press centre of “Progressive Bulgaria” said on April 22.

Meloni spoke by telephone with Rumen Radev and emphasised Italy’s readiness to work with the next regular Bulgarian government. During the conversation, the good bilateral cooperation in the fields of the economy, investment and defence was highlighted.

Rumen Radev and Giorgia Meloni also discussed a number of items on the European Union agenda, with both sides underlining their shared positions on countering illegal migration, strengthening the Common Agricultural Policy, and shaping the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework.

Later, in a telephone conversation, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also congratulated the leader of “Progressive Bulgaria” on the electoral victory. During the call, the importance of overcoming Bulgaria’s political crisis for bilateral partnership between Bulgaria and Greece, as well as for regional cooperation in the region, was emphasised.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при тежък инцидент с автобус (СНИМКИ)
1
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при...
Аделина Радева беше наградена в конкурса „БГ модна икона 2026“
2
Аделина Радева беше наградена в конкурса „БГ модна икона...
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и Левски
3
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и...
Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен прокурор
4
Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен...
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка
5
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка
Ваня Стефанова ще бъде новият и.ф. главен прокурор
6
Ваня Стефанова ще бъде новият и.ф. главен прокурор

Най-четени

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
4
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
5
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
6
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Marks Earth Day
Bulgaria Marks Earth Day
Sofia Mayor Terziev: Bulgaria Has Shown That It Wants an End to the Model of “Some Being More Equal Than Others.” Sofia Mayor Terziev: Bulgaria Has Shown That It Wants an End to the Model of “Some Being More Equal Than Others.”
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, Opens the Third Level of “Women in Tech” BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, Opens the Third Level of “Women in Tech”
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Cyberattack Hits Bulgarian National Television in Attempt to Disrupt Operations Cyberattack Hits Bulgarian National Television in Attempt to Disrupt Operations
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Vanya Stefanova Appointed Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova Appointed Acting Prosecutor General
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EBU Media Summit Will Take Place in Sofia, Hosted by the Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio EBU Media Summit Will Take Place in Sofia, Hosted by the Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Пластмасова инвазия - невидимата заплаха в Дунав (ЧАСТ I)
Пластмасова инвазия - невидимата заплаха в Дунав (ЧАСТ I)
Чете се за: 24:37 мин.
У нас
Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен прокурор Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен прокурор
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Президентът Йотова за оставката на Сарафов: За мен това е необходима, но първа стъпка Президентът Йотова за оставката на Сарафов: За мен това е необходима, но първа стъпка
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Задържаха за 24 часа двамата шофьори на преобърналия се автобус край Малко Търново Задържаха за 24 часа двамата шофьори на преобърналия се автобус край Малко Търново
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Премиерите на Италия и Гърция поздравиха Румен Радев за изборната...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
СОС реши да бъде сменено ръководството на Четвърта МБАЛ и да се...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Руски нефт потече към Унгария и Словакия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Тръмп за примирието с Иран: Те просто се опитват да „запазят...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ