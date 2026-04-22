Prime Ministers of Italy and Greece Congratulated Rumen Radev on the Election Victory

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, congratulated Rumen Radev on his electoral victory, the press centre of “Progressive Bulgaria” said on April 22.

Meloni spoke by telephone with Rumen Radev and emphasised Italy’s readiness to work with the next regular Bulgarian government. During the conversation, the good bilateral cooperation in the fields of the economy, investment and defence was highlighted.

Rumen Radev and Giorgia Meloni also discussed a number of items on the European Union agenda, with both sides underlining their shared positions on countering illegal migration, strengthening the Common Agricultural Policy, and shaping the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework.

Later, in a telephone conversation, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also congratulated the leader of “Progressive Bulgaria” on the electoral victory. During the call, the importance of overcoming Bulgaria’s political crisis for bilateral partnership between Bulgaria and Greece, as well as for regional cooperation in the region, was emphasised.