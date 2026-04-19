"Progressive Bulgaria' Leader Rumen Radev: We Overcame Apathy, We Have a Lot of Work Ahead of Us

“We voted actively, we overcame apathy, but distrust in Bulgarian politics remains high. We have a lot of work ahead of us. This is only the first step towards restoring that trust and the social contract,” said the leader of 'Progressive Bulgaria', Rumen Radev, following the end of election day on April 19.
“‘Progressive Bulgaria’ has won decisively – this is a victory of hope over distrust, a victory of freedom over fear. It is also a victory of morality. People rejected the complacency and arrogance of the old parties and did not succumb to lies and manipulation. Thank you for your trust,” Radev said.
He also thanked everyone who exercised their right to vote.
“I would like to thank each and every Bulgarian citizen who today supported ‘Progressive Bulgaria’. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to all citizens who recognised their responsibility and voted according to their conscience, regardless of whom they supported. Thanks also go to all our compatriots abroad, who waited for hours in queues and showed that they care deeply about Bulgaria. Of course, thanks are also due to the members of the election commissions and the services, and especially to the Ministry of Interior authorities, who made tremendous efforts to combat vote-buying.”