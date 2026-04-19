"Progressive Bulgaria' Leader Rumen Radev: We Overcame Apathy, We Have a Lot of Work Ahead of Us

“We voted actively, we overcame apathy, but distrust in Bulgarian politics remains high. We have a lot of work ahead of us. This is only the first step towards restoring that trust and the social contract,” said the leader of 'Progressive Bulgaria', Rumen Radev, following the end of election day on April 19.

“‘Progressive Bulgaria’ has won decisively – this is a victory of hope over distrust, a victory of freedom over fear. It is also a victory of morality. People rejected the complacency and arrogance of the old parties and did not succumb to lies and manipulation. Thank you for your trust,” Radev said.

He also thanked everyone who exercised their right to vote.