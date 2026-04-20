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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Progressive Bulgaria” Secures Outright Majority in Bulgaria's Next National Assembly

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Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
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bdquoпрогресивна българияldquo пълно мнозинство следващото

The clear winner of the snap parliamentary elections is Rumen Radev’s formation, Progressive Bulgaria, which has secured enough votes to obtain a majority of more than 120 seats in Parliament, allowing it to form a government on its own.

In his first remarks after the close of polling, Radev said the party’s immediate priority would be to secure a constitutional majority to reform the Supreme Judicial Council.

Speaking after election day, the leader of Progressive Bulgaria thanked voters for their support.

“Progressive Bulgaria has won decisively. This is a victory over distrust, a victory of freedom over fear, and ultimately a victory of morality. People rejected the complacency and arrogance of the old parties and did not give in to lies and manipulation. So once again, thank you for your trust,” Radev said.

Asked about the party’s next steps and whether it would secure 120 seats in Parliament, he said he would comment after the final results of the elections are announced.

Radev added that further details on the party’s course of action and governing programme would be outlined once official results are confirmed. However, he signalled openness to cooperation with other political forces to achieve a constitutional majority for changes to the Supreme Judicial Council and the position of the Prosecutor General.

“Many parties have stated that the Supreme Judicial Council must finally be replaced, so I expect them to honour that commitment. I hope that with We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria we will indeed be looking in the same direction when it comes to reforming the SJC,” he said.

Commenting on reports from the Interior Ministry of 16 complaints alleging election offences involving Progressive Bulgaria, Radev said firm action would be taken if wrongdoing were proven.

“If there are individuals from our lists who have sought preferential votes through any form of vote-buying, we will take decisive measures. But I want clear evidence of that,” he said.

Asked by foreign journalists about the possibility of restoring dialogue between Brussels and Moscow, Rumen Radev said Europe needs greater critical thinking and pragmatism, warning that it risks becoming a victim of its own ambitions to act as a moral leader in a world without clear rules.

Rumen Radev, leader of Progressive Bulgaria:

“That dialogue should be restored — not only because a new security architecture in Europe is inevitable and we must work towards it, but also if we truly want Europe to achieve strategic autonomy. Europe must restore its competitiveness and halt the process of deindustrialisation. It must think very seriously, particularly in the context of the escalating crisis to our south, about how it will secure its resources, because without energy resources we cannot speak of competitiveness. I therefore expect Europe to be far more pragmatic in its thinking and in its actions.”

Radev added that he would work for a strong Bulgaria within a strong Europe, describing the election victory as the first step towards restoring trust in politics.

Rumen Radev, leader of Progressive Bulgaria:

“We voted actively and overcame apathy, but distrust in Bulgarian politics remains high. We have much work ahead — this is only the first step towards restoring that trust and the social contract.”

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