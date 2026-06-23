БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Омбудсманът: Година след сигналите за сексуално и...
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.
Григор Димитров започна с убедителна победа в Майорка
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Премиерът Радев: България е достигнала прага на...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Демерджиев за аферата "Баба Алино": Показанията...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Правителството, синдикатите и бизнесът не се разбраха за...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Схема за фалшиви гръцки шофьорски книжки...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Прокуратурата във Варна разследва шест досъдебни...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
При здравословен проблем по време на почивка: Колко...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutors Investigate Construction of Lot 4 of Hemus Motorway Following Referral from Minister of Regional Development

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази
сигнал регионалния министър прокуратурата разследва строежа лот хемус
Снимка: БТА

Regional Development Minister, Ivan Shishkov, has submitted information to the Prosecutor's Office concerning the construction of Lot 4 of the Hemus Motorway, the state prosecution service has announced.

As a result, an investigation has been launched into alleged mismanagement at the state-owned company Avtomagistrali, as well as the suspected misuse of public funds in connection with payments for the construction of the motorway section.

According to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, irregularities and delays have been identified in the construction of motorways and roads. The ministry said that changes to the methodology used in public procurement procedures could have led the state to pay more than 800 million leva for the Hemus Motorway, over 200 million leva for the Vidin–Botevgrad expressway, and more than 180 million leva for landslide-related projects — a total of more than 1.2 billion leva.

Meanwhile, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office reported receiving three separate referrals from the regional ministry concerning alleged irregularities related to the Hemus Motorway, including maintenance contracts and a public procurement procedure for road restraint systems.

Ivan Shishkov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works:"These are the funds we saved. Let us state it clearly and summarise: 1.2 billion leva, or around 600 million euros, are the funds we preserved because, on the second day of our cabinet's term, we identified this indexation mechanism and ordered it to be halted. This was not broad daylight robbery; it was a governmental plunder carried out by a former government."

Minister Shishkov is scheduled to appear tomorrow on the Bulgarian National Television morning programme The Day Begins.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Осигуровките на държавните служители ще бъдат обсъдени на заседание на Тристранния съвет
1
Осигуровките на държавните служители ще бъдат обсъдени на заседание...
Казусът „Баба Алино“: Невзоров в България, разпитан и с твърдения за невинност (ОБЗОР)
2
Казусът „Баба Алино“: Невзоров в България, разпитан и с...
Продължава издаването на заповеди за събаряне на постройки в местността Баба Алино
3
Продължава издаването на заповеди за събаряне на постройки в...
Премиерът Радев: България е достигнала прага на възможностите си да предоставя военна или финансова подкрепа за Украйна
4
Премиерът Радев: България е достигнала прага на възможностите си да...
Демерджиев за аферата "Баба Алино": Показанията на Невзоров до голяма степен изясняват какво се е случило и кой си е "затварял очите"
5
Демерджиев за аферата "Баба Алино": Показанията на...
Прокуратурата във Варна разследва шест досъдебни производства по казуса "Баба Алино"
6
Прокуратурата във Варна разследва шест досъдебни производства по...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Откриха мъртва издирваната туристка в Пирин
2
Откриха мъртва издирваната туристка в Пирин
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
3
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски коли ще спират агресивни шофьори
4
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски...
Изтеглиха вариант номер 1 на изпита по български език и литература за седмокласниците
5
Изтеглиха вариант номер 1 на изпита по български език и литература...
Тиктокърът Стоян Колев е задържан за 72 часа, повдигнаха му две обвинения
6
Тиктокърът Стоян Колев е задържан за 72 часа, повдигнаха му две...

More from: Politics

The State Budget Is Ready—What Will the Minimum Wage Be?
The State Budget Is Ready—What Will the Minimum Wage Be?
Bulgaria Still Does Not Meet the Requirements For Visa-Free Travel to the U.S., Despite the Progress Made Bulgaria Still Does Not Meet the Requirements For Visa-Free Travel to the U.S., Despite the Progress Made
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
US Delegation Acknowledges Bulgaria’s Progress Towards Visa-Free Travel to the United States US Delegation Acknowledges Bulgaria’s Progress Towards Visa-Free Travel to the United States
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Prime Minister Radev: New Mechanism for Setting the Minimum Wage for 2027 Will Be Considered in August Prime Minister Radev: New Mechanism for Setting the Minimum Wage for 2027 Will Be Considered in August
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
PM Radev: Bulgaria Has Reached the Limit of Its Ability to Provide Military or Financial Support to Ukraine PM Radev: Bulgaria Has Reached the Limit of Its Ability to Provide Military or Financial Support to Ukraine
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova Met with HerCcounterpart from North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova Met with HerCcounterpart from North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Казусът "Баба Алино": Според службите показанията на Олег Невзоров хвърлят светлина върху незаконните действия
Казусът "Баба Алино": Според службите показанията на Олег...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Държавният бюджет е готов – какъв ще е размерът на минималната работна заплата? Държавният бюджет е готов – какъв ще е размерът на минималната работна заплата?
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
У нас
След сигнал от регионалния министър: Прокуратурата разследва строежа на лот 4 на АМ "Хемус" След сигнал от регионалния министър: Прокуратурата разследва строежа на лот 4 на АМ "Хемус"
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Иван Иванов: Твърденията на министър Шишков за пътното строителство са абсолютно неверни Иван Иванов: Твърденията на министър Шишков за пътното строителство са абсолютно неверни
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Политика
Червен код за опасни жеги: Европа ври, кипи и гори – каква е...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
По света
Омбудсманът: Година след сигналите за сексуално и физическо насилие...
Чете се за: 07:37 мин.
У нас
След челен удар в мантинела: Лекари от „Пирогов“...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Испанска медия: Никола Цолов има гарантирано място във Формула 1...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Спорт
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ