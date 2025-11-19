БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Лукойл" с позиция за България: Особеният...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
ВКС реши: Окръжният съд във Варна ще гледа делото срещу...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Румен Радев: Решението на КС е победа на правото над...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutors Investigate Man Suspected of Illegally Keeping 200 Venomous Protected Snakes

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази

Viper is a protected species, and its illegal keeping constitutes a criminal offence under the Penal Code.

мъж похвали мрежата гледал 200 пепелянки прокуратурата започна разследване
Снимка: БТА

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating a report that a private individual has been illegally keeping around 200 venomous reptiles belonging to a protected species.

The alert was filed by the Regional Environmental Inspectorate in Veliko Tarnovo, which had been notified by email that a man was boasting on social media about owning more than 200 Vipera ammodytes (nose-horned vipers). The species is protected under Bulgarian law, and keeping it without authorisation constitutes a criminal offence under the Penal Code.

Prosecutors confirmed the investigation but declined to disclose the location where the snakes are allegedly being kept, as the police-led inquiry is still ongoing.

The law provides for up to three years’ imprisonment or probation and a fine of between 2,000 and 10,000 leva for the illegal keeping of protected species. If trade in the protected vipers is established, the penalty rises to up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of between 2,000 and 20,000 BGN.


Source: BNR

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
1
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
2
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
3
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
4
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
5
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
България се завръща на "Евровизия": БНТ определя регламента за избор на изпълнители
6
България се завръща на "Евровизия": БНТ определя...

Най-четени

Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
1
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
2
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
3
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
4
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
5
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
6
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Land Forces Observe Service Day and 147 Years Since Their Establishment (PHOTOS)
Bulgarian Land Forces Observe Service Day and 147 Years Since Their Establishment (PHOTOS)
Ministry of Interior Released Footage of Rescue Operation During Big Fire at Parking Area of Municipal Transport Company near Kostinbrod (VIDEO) Ministry of Interior Released Footage of Rescue Operation During Big Fire at Parking Area of Municipal Transport Company near Kostinbrod (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Fire Burned Buses, Cars and Vans in Kostinbrod Fire Burned Buses, Cars and Vans in Kostinbrod
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Budget 2026 Draft to Be Debated in Parliament on Friday Budget 2026 Draft to Be Debated in Parliament on Friday
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Bulgaria Returns to Eurovision: BNT Sets Rules for Selecting Performers Bulgaria Returns to Eurovision: BNT Sets Rules for Selecting Performers
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Air Travel Rules: How the European Regulation Is Set to Change? Air Travel Rules: How the European Regulation Is Set to Change?
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

Водещи новини

"Лукойл" с позиция за България: Особеният управител да действа според законодателството
"Лукойл" с позиция за България: Особеният управител да...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
След решението на КС за референдум за еврото - политическите коментари (ОБЗОР) След решението на КС за референдум за еврото - политическите коментари (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
ВКС реши: Окръжният съд във Варна ще гледа делото срещу Благомир Коцев ВКС реши: Окръжният съд във Варна ще гледа делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Първи ден от процеса за пожара в Кочани: Препълнена съдебна зала и...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
По света
Сръбската петролна компания НИС поиска нов лиценз от САЩ
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
По света
МВР разпространи видео от спасителната акция в огнения капан в с....
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Мъж се похвали в мрежата - гледал 200 пепелянки, прокуратурата...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ