БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest Against 2026 State Budget Draft Outside Parliament Escalates; Police Officers Injured (VIDEO)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
EN
Запази

Three policemen were injured

протест Народно събрание
Снимка: BTA

A protest against the 2026 state budget escalated in front of the National Assembly this evening, November 26, leaving several police officers injured.

The demonstration began at 18:00, when protesters started gathering outside the Parliament building. Shortly afterwards, they surrounded the building, blocking all entrances and exits to prevent MPs—who were considering the 2026 budget in committee—from leaving.

An improvised barricade made of rubbish containers was erected to stop MPs, some of whom were still inside the building, from exiting.

Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed budget, and the demonstrations were sparked initially by the “We Continue the Change” party’s call for the budget to be rejected.

Some protesters reported that police had used tear gas against them.

Crowds gathered along 'Dondukov' Boulevard, on the side of the Parliament facing the Bulgarian National Bank, as well as in the area between the Presidency and the Council of Ministers.

Chants calling for the resignation of the government were heard throughout the protest.

In a live broadcast from Parliament, MPs from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” reported that they had held discussions with MPs from “MRF – New Beginning”.

According to the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, three police officers were injured while carrying out their duties to maintain public order.

During what was stated as a peaceful protest in front of the Parliament building this evening, some of the protesters attempted to break through the police cordon and threw glass bottles and firecrackers at the policemen, the Interior Ministry said.

Two police officers were taken to hospital for medical examinations.

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior has urged protesters to express their civic position peacefully and to avoid provocations and misconduct.

Earlier this evening, the protest against the adoption of the budget escalated.

Protesters attempted to overturn a police van on 'Dondukov' Boulevard, but were pushed back by gendarmerie units.

The protesters then started to throw firecrackers and glass objects at the police.

According to the Directorate, a protester climbed onto a police vehicle and damaged a camera. The Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior has sent a letter to the Mayor of Sofia requesting that the protest be terminated by official order.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
1
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Протест срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание
2
Протест срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание
Антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема за имотни измами и пране на пари, свързана с партия "Величие"
3
Антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема за имотни измами...
Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание
4
Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание
Протест срещу реформата в паркирането в София
5
Протест срещу реформата в паркирането в София
Като на филм: Италианец се преструвал на покойната си майка
6
Като на филм: Италианец се преструвал на покойната си майка

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
2
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
3
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
4
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
5
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
6
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...

More from: Bulgaria

Vice President Iotova: 'Never Before Has a State Budget Been Drafted with Such a Lack of Dialogue
Vice President Iotova: 'Never Before Has a State Budget Been Drafted with Such a Lack of Dialogue
MEP Svetoslav Stoyanov: “Trump’s plan is the closest to a peaceful resolution for Ukraine.” MEP Svetoslav Stoyanov: “Trump’s plan is the closest to a peaceful resolution for Ukraine.”
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Radan Kanev, MEP: "The outcome of the war must ensure that Ukraine does not become a satellite state." Radan Kanev, MEP: "The outcome of the war must ensure that Ukraine does not become a satellite state."
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Europe Must Strengthen Its Diplomatic Efforts Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Europe Must Strengthen Its Diplomatic Efforts
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Protests Across Several Sectors as Medics, Agricultural Workers and Social Services Demand Higher Pay Protests Across Several Sectors as Medics, Agricultural Workers and Social Services Demand Higher Pay
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
"The Cruel Way” Wins Award for Best Bulgarian Adventure Film at Bansko Film Fest 2025 "The Cruel Way” Wins Award for Best Bulgarian Adventure Film at Bansko Film Fest 2025
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има ранени полицаи (ВИДЕО)
Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Вицепрезидентът Йотова: Никога досега бюджет не е приеман при такава липса на диалог Вицепрезидентът Йотова: Никога досега бюджет не е приеман при такава липса на диалог
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.
У нас
Спецоперация на Антикорупционната комисия - разследват имотни измами и пране на пари, свързани с "Величие" Спецоперация на Антикорупционната комисия - разследват имотни измами и пране на пари, свързани с "Величие"
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Собствеността на "Лукойл": Енергийното министерство не е...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
От 1 декември парламентът се отказва от паркинга на площад...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Дипломатически совалки в търсене на мир: Пратеници на Тръмп...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
По света
БНТ с престижна награда: Приза получи журналистът Милен Атанасов
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ