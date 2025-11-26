Protest Against 2026 State Budget Draft Outside Parliament Escalates; Police Officers Injured (VIDEO)

A protest against the 2026 state budget escalated in front of the National Assembly this evening, November 26, leaving several police officers injured.

The demonstration began at 18:00, when protesters started gathering outside the Parliament building. Shortly afterwards, they surrounded the building, blocking all entrances and exits to prevent MPs—who were considering the 2026 budget in committee—from leaving.

An improvised barricade made of rubbish containers was erected to stop MPs, some of whom were still inside the building, from exiting.

Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed budget, and the demonstrations were sparked initially by the “We Continue the Change” party’s call for the budget to be rejected.

Some protesters reported that police had used tear gas against them.

Crowds gathered along 'Dondukov' Boulevard, on the side of the Parliament facing the Bulgarian National Bank, as well as in the area between the Presidency and the Council of Ministers.

Chants calling for the resignation of the government were heard throughout the protest.

In a live broadcast from Parliament, MPs from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” reported that they had held discussions with MPs from “MRF – New Beginning”.

According to the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, three police officers were injured while carrying out their duties to maintain public order.







During what was stated as a peaceful protest in front of the Parliament building this evening, some of the protesters attempted to break through the police cordon and threw glass bottles and firecrackers at the policemen, the Interior Ministry said.

Two police officers were taken to hospital for medical examinations.







The Sofia Directorate of the Interior has urged protesters to express their civic position peacefully and to avoid provocations and misconduct.

Earlier this evening, the protest against the adoption of the budget escalated.

Protesters attempted to overturn a police van on 'Dondukov' Boulevard, but were pushed back by gendarmerie units.

The protesters then started to throw firecrackers and glass objects at the police.







According to the Directorate, a protester climbed onto a police vehicle and damaged a camera. The Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior has sent a letter to the Mayor of Sofia requesting that the protest be terminated by official order.