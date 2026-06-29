Public Sector Workers Protest, Demand Higher Pay

Government employees protested while the Tripartite Council was discussing this year’s budget. The protesters are demanding higher wages and an exemption from social security contributions.

State employees staged a protest as the Tripartite Council was discussing the budget for the year.

The demonstrators are calling for higher salaries and an exemption from paying social security contributions. They also oppose a planned 10% reduction in personnel expenditure included in the draft budget.

The protesters are demanding the repeal of the State Civil Servants Act, which would grant administration workers rights similar to those of other employees. They have warned of effective strikes if their demands are not met.