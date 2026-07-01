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Radev Cabinet Approves Draft State Budget Law for 2026; Operating Expenses Set to Increase by More Than 1 Billion Euros

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Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
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Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the draft State Budget Law for 2026. This was announced after the end of the government meeting by Finance Minister Galab Donev on July 1. Expenditure on maintenance for 2026 is increasing by €1.034bn.

“From here on, I expect serious, responsible, meaningful work and discussion on it in the National Assembly. An important step in the budget procedure is the discussion of the measures and parameters of the budget within the framework of the Tripartite Council. On Monday, during the discussion of the budgets of the NHIF, the State Social Security and the state budget, I committed to providing more information regarding maintenance expenditure and capital expenditure provided for in the 2026 draft budget. Maintenance expenditure for 2026 is increasing by €1.034bn, of which the increase in European funds is €254.8m. Under the national budget, the increase is €779,500,000,” Minister Donev said.

“The €779,500,000 covers €142m for the extraordinary parliamentary and upcoming presidential elections, €48.5m for hosting the Giro d’Italia. €20m for preparation for the upcoming hosting of Eurovision. Unpaid expenditures from previous years for current repair and maintenance under the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works amounting to €139.5m. This increase covers only part of the costs arising from out-of-court settlements concluded in 2024 and 2025 to terminate cases related to delayed payments under contracts after 2021. This includes interest and legal costs up to the conclusion of the out-of-court settlements, which for 2026 amount to around €160m. An increase in expenditure under municipal budgets, implemented at the expense of their own revenues and carryover balances amounting to €96.9m. €2.5m for municipalities to compensate carriers providing school transport services due to increased fuel prices. €8.1m for compensation to parents for children not admitted to kindergartens and nurseries. €30m for the Christmas bonus payment – a new measure under the Social Assistance Act. An increase in defence spending of 80.9 million to meet NATO requirements for defence spending to reach 2.15% of GDP. €170m to support agricultural producers due to higher fuel prices. €55m for de minimis aid to the transport sector in connection with the increased toll fee price following the introduction of the emissions directive. The previous two governments did not take steps to increase toll fees, despite an upcoming infringement procedure by the European Commission. The only commitment made in this regard is to provide state aid to transport operators. This aid will be paid from the 2026 budget.”. It will be paid from the 2026 budget framework,” he said.

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