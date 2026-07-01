Radev Cabinet Approves Draft State Budget Law for 2026; Operating Expenses Set to Increase by More Than 1 Billion Euros

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the draft State Budget Law for 2026. This was announced after the end of the government meeting by Finance Minister Galab Donev on July 1. Expenditure on maintenance for 2026 is increasing by €1.034bn.

“From here on, I expect serious, responsible, meaningful work and discussion on it in the National Assembly. An important step in the budget procedure is the discussion of the measures and parameters of the budget within the framework of the Tripartite Council. On Monday, during the discussion of the budgets of the NHIF, the State Social Security and the state budget, I committed to providing more information regarding maintenance expenditure and capital expenditure provided for in the 2026 draft budget. Maintenance expenditure for 2026 is increasing by €1.034bn, of which the increase in European funds is €254.8m. Under the national budget, the increase is €779,500,000,” Minister Donev said.