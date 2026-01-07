БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Rain and Cold Spell Ahead as Temperatures Fall to Minus 10°C

съществено застудяване новата седмица
The image is illustrative

Today, January 7, maximum temperatures will remain within a very wide range — between 2°C and 17°C, around 11°C in Sofia. Moderate to strong southerly winds will continue across much of the country, but colder air will begin moving in from the north-west. As temperatures drop overnight, conditions in north-western Bulgaria will be favourable for the formation of black ice. Rainfall will persist in the southernmost regions, where a warning for heavy precipitation remains in force.

Overnight and tomorrow, it will stay cloudy, with further rain, locally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. As temperatures fall, rain will turn to snow across much of the country. Snow cover is expected mainly in northern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas. Strong to gale-force north-westerly winds will develop, with warnings issued for gusts of up to around 90 km/h across almost the entire country.

Snowdrifts are likely on mountain passes and in the Ludogorie region, while icy conditions are expected in the north-west. By the evening, precipitation will gradually clear from the north-west. Tomorrow’s temperatures will show little diurnal variation, with maximum values ranging from -2°C to 15°C, around -2°C in Sofia.

Friday will be sunny, but with clearing skies, minimum temperatures will fall sharply and will be below freezing nationwide. Rain will return over the weekend. On Saturday, precipitation in eastern and southernmost areas will still fall as rain, but by Sunday it will turn to snow across the entire country. On Monday, light snowfall will persist in some places.

It will be very cold, with minimum temperatures dropping to around -10°C and daytime temperatures remaining below freezing in many parts of the country.

Pay Rise for Personal Assistants and Increased Financial Support for People with Disabilities
Pay Rise for Personal Assistants and Increased Financial Support for People with Disabilities
Belitsa Bear Sanctuary: One of Brigitte Bardot’s Enduring Causes Belitsa Bear Sanctuary: One of Brigitte Bardot’s Enduring Causes
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
State of Emergency Declared in Krumovgrad After Torrential Rain State of Emergency Declared in Krumovgrad After Torrential Rain
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Owner of Oil Tanker 'Kairos' Covers Full Costs of Removal Operation Owner of Oil Tanker 'Kairos' Covers Full Costs of Removal Operation
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Two Injured in Head-On Collision at Eagles' Bridge in Sofia Two Injured in Head-On Collision at Eagles' Bridge in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.

