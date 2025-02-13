НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices

политически обвинения парламента попълването състава регулаторите
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:59, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The topic of the supermarkets boycott by shoppers protesting rising foods price was also discussed by lawmakers in Parliament on February 13.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB-UDF: "We are a market economy, and the market determines the prices, so everyone has the right to organize boycotts as they wish. That's why regulators are important, this is their job. When politics starts to interfere with prices, it leads to speculation and shortages. This was the basis of the Bulgarian market until 1990, when you needed to have a contact, a close person in order to buy something - whether it was milk for infants, bananas, or oranges."

The position of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and There is Such a People is similar, as they believe that prices should not be reduced through boycotts, but rather through effective regulators.

Kiril Petkov, from WCC-DB parliamentary group, stated: "There are producers who dominate the entire market, and there are unfair practices in the retail chains as well, but this needs to be addressed through a functioning regulator that investigates all these steps so that the Bulgarian people can have normal prices."

Stanislav Balabanov, deputy chairman of There is Such a People parliamentary group, added: "These institutions will finally do their job, entering the large retail chains to see the extent of the cartel between them and why the prices of goods are so high. I assure you that with functioning institutions, the effect will be much greater."

"Vazrazhdane" is creating a working group that will propose legislative measures to encourage Bulgarian production for Bulgaria.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane," said: "In most countries, there is zero or much lower VAT for essential food items, such as meat, milk, cheese, eggs, and butter. We will propose this when tax laws are reviewed and we will include it in the state budget law when it is submitted."

"MRF-New Beginning" and "BSP-United Left" reminded that they have submitted bills to limit the markup on essential food products and are calling for their swift review.

Yordan Tsonev, deputy leader of the MRF - New Beginning group, stated: "No market rhetoric can stop us from trying to halt this brutal price hike. It's not normal for Germany, with 3 to 5 times higher living standards, to have basic food products cheaper than in Bulgaria."

Nina Dimitrova from BSP-United Left party, said: "This bill will protect Bulgarian households from unjustified food price hikes by setting limits on the markups of essential food products, ensuring they are affordable for all Bulgarian citizens."

In the coming days, it will become clear which of the proposed measures will actually be implemented.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
18:23, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
17:36, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
16:10, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
15:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
15:25, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
14:11, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
13:24, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
20:30, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
19:22, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
19:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
18:32, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
17:48, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
More from: Politics
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a bill for complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a bill for complete ban on vapes
State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
"Vazrazhdane" organises protest in front of the National statistical Institute
"Vazrazhdane" organises protest in front of the National statistical Institute
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Топ 24
Най-четени
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Пожар изпепели пътнически автобус в София
Пожар изпепели пътнически автобус в София
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от игри в интернет
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от...
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с опасност за живота
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с...
"За Бога, братя, не купувайте": Има 100% надценка на млечните продукти
"За Бога, братя, не купувайте": Има 100% надценка на...
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
Тръмп към Путин: Ще се срещнем в Саудитска Арабия
Тръмп към Путин: Ще се срещнем в Саудитска Арабия
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп да е в Саудитска Арабия
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп да е в Саудитска Арабия
Отзвук в парламента: Партиите и визиите им за цените на храните
Отзвук в парламента: Партиите и визиите им за цените на храните