Reactions from the Opposition After Government's Decision to Halt Arms Supplies from Bulgarian Army Depots to Ukraine

The issue sparked a political reaction in Parliament. The opposition — GERB–UDF, Democratic Bulgaria and We Continue the Change — sharply criticised the government’s actions. Meanwhile, Vazrazhdane accused the governing majority of hypocrisy.

The Defence Minister responded that there is no longer surplus stock in the army depots that could be provided to Ukraine.

The opposition emphasised the importance of the assistance provided to Ukraine so far, arguing that it has contributed to the renewal of both ammunition stocks and military equipment. They also pointed to concerns over differing messages being communicated domestically and to Euro-Atlantic partners.

Georgi Georgiev, Member of Parliament from the GERB-UDF parliamentary group: “Neither Chancellor Merz, nor President Macron, nor President Costa, nor President von der Leyen were informed of the Bulgarian government’s intention that we would stop working along the line of assistance for Ukraine. This is a significant breach of solidarity. The European solidarity mechanism, which clearly distinguishes between aggressor and attacked.” Ivaylo Mirchev, Member of Parliament from the “Democratic Bulgaria” parliamentary group: “I do not understand why ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ is acting in such an irresponsible manner. Bulgaria should be in the first speed, where decisions are made, where reliable partners are. Instead of being there, we are among the countries which, through their decisions, are currently serving the wishes of Putin rather than the wishes of Europe.” Bogdan Bogdanov, Member of Parliament from the “We Continue the Change” parliamentary group: “Bulgaria has so far taken a clear and unequivocal position on the conflict, the war in Ukraine, namely that we should support the victim, not the aggressor. The second very important point is that this is not just support, but a mechanism through which Bulgaria has, in recent years, managed to modernise both its ammunition depots and its technical equipment.”

"Vazrazhdane" also criticizes the cabinet’s actions, describing them as window dressing.

Kostadin Kostadinov, chair of the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane”: “I suspect that things will continue in the good old way, i.e. there will be no direct shipments, but they will be sent through intermediaries. Therefore, in order to prevent this lie from returning once again, because we see that ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ continues in the same way, we will submit a draft resolution to oblige the government.”

The Defence Minister was heard in the parliamentary committee. Addressing MPs, Dimitar Stoyanov explained that the country had not informed its partners in advance that it would no longer provide additional assistance to Ukraine from the army’s stockpiles.

He also noted that no requests had been received from Kyiv over the past month for additional equipment or ammunition. According to Dimitar Stoyanov, everything that could have been provided has already been delivered.

He further clarified that the government’s decision does not concern what is produced by the country’s defence industry.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defense: What I am saying is that it is not possible for weapons to be provided from the Bulgarian Army’s depots. The Bulgarian Army does not sell weapons. You are aware that today the Prime Minister confirmed my position that no military equipment will be provided from the Bulgarian Army’s depots.” - Do you believe that the Military-Industrial Complex can conduct transactions as it sees fit and as economically advantageous, is that correct? “The defence industry is under the Ministry of Economy. You may address them and ask.”

Addressing MPs, Dimitar Stoyanov added that the government’s actions would not affect the financing of projects for the modernisation of the army, nor the commitments Bulgaria has towards its European and NATO partners.