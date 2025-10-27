БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Record Price: Smilyan Beans Reach 25 BGN per kg

What did the local producers explain the price increase with?

рекордна цена лева килограм достигна смилянският боб
Снимка: BTA

At the festival of the Smiljan beans, which was on Saturday, the delicate variety called "bean" reached a record price of 25 BGN per kilogram. Smaller beans were on sale for 22 BGN. What did local producers explain the rise?

At the Smilyan Bean Festival on Saturday, the prized local variety known as "fasulevitsa" reached a record price of 25 BGN per kilogramme, while the smaller beans were sold for 22 BGN. Local producers attributed the price increase to this year’s poor harvest.

Drought and high summer temperatures negatively affected the yield of Smilyan beans.

Safedin Chikurtev, chairman of the local cooperative, said:
"There were long periods of drought and extreme heat, and the flowers simply aborted. This year’s production is half of last year’s. The Arda basin will yield at most 20–25 tonnes."

Producer Boyko Zlatev added:
"During flowering, temperatures were at their highest. The beans flowered, but then the pods fell and could not develop. Some pods formed later when it started to rain, but they didn’t ripen properly. Many farmers ended up with a very poor harvest, and some didn’t even have enough beans for seeds."

The combination of a weak harvest and increased demand explains the higher prices.

Boyko Zlatev continued:
"25–27 leva is the price for now. The main reason is the poor yield. If the conditions are better in the coming years, prices may fall, but at this stage, these are the prices."

When asked if people were still buying at these prices, Zlatev said:
"Fewer people are buying; they compare it with meat, which is twice as cheap."

Chavdar Chervenkov, mayor of Smilyan, commented:
"In my personal opinion, it’s a bit expensive, but people are buying it."

Despite the high prices, the festival was a lively celebration with music and free bean soup for all visitors—so even those who couldn’t afford the pricey beans could still enjoy a taste.

