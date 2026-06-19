БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
МВР: Има насоки за местонахождението на Петьо Петров -...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
МВР за акциите в страната: Нулева толерантност към...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
"Мяра": Мнозинство от над две трети се гордее с...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Преговорите САЩ – Иран в швейцарския курорт...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Regional Health Inspectorate Recommends Temporary Swimming Ban at Officers’ Beach in Varna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Запази
временна забрана къпане офицерския плаж препоръчват рзи варна

The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) has recommended a temporary ban on swimming at Officers’ Beach in Varna, the institution announced.

Monitoring of the seawater has revealed elevated levels of Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci. According to the RHI, the water poses a health risk to people bathing in this area.

An order has been issued to the Regional Governor requiring the implementation of mandatory hygiene and anti-epidemic measures.

The RHI has also recommended the installation of a permanent information sign in an easily accessible location near the bathing waters at Officers’ Beach, displaying the warning: “Swimming is temporarily prohibited.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
2
Вариант 1 беше изтеглен на НВО по математика за учениците от 7-и клас
Премиерът Радев: Ще наложим вето на санкциите срещу Русия, ако руският патриарх остане в санкционния списък
3
Премиерът Радев: Ще наложим вето на санкциите срещу Русия, ако...
Утре пускат движението по ремонтираното платно за София на АМ „Тракия" в област Пазарджик
4
Утре пускат движението по ремонтираното платно за София на АМ...
Съдът на ЕС обяви за незаконни задължителните отстъпки за храните в Унгария
5
Съдът на ЕС обяви за незаконни задължителните отстъпки за храните в...
Румен Миланов: ДАНС трябва да предостави повече информация по казуса КУБ
6
Румен Миланов: ДАНС трябва да предостави повече информация по...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
2
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал Чарлз III
3
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал...
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски коли ще спират агресивни шофьори
4
"Полиция, спри! Полиция, отбий!": Небрандирани полицейски...
Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на българска монета от 2 евро, посветена на азбуката ни
5
Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на българска монета...
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо Г. Данов“ за цялостен принос в книжовната литература
6
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...

More from: Health

Four Patients, Including One in Italy, Given a New Chance at Life Following Organ Donation from a 46-Year-Old Man from Smolyan
Four Patients, Including One in Italy, Given a New Chance at Life Following Organ Donation from a 46-Year-Old Man from Smolyan
President Iotova: The World Should Recognise Mental Health as a National and Global Priority President Iotova: The World Should Recognise Mental Health as a National and Global Priority
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Hospital Directors at Indebted State Hospitals Earn Higher Salaries Than Health Minister Hospital Directors at Indebted State Hospitals Earn Higher Salaries Than Health Minister
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
State Hospitals Owe More Than €426 Million, Health Minister Reveals State Hospitals Owe More Than €426 Million, Health Minister Reveals
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
€40,000 Salary per Month: Heads of State Hospitals Earn More Than Senior Government Officials €40,000 Salary per Month: Heads of State Hospitals Earn More Than Senior Government Officials
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Mayor of Burgas: The Children's Hospital Will Open Soon Mayor of Burgas: The Children's Hospital Will Open Soon
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното оценяване след 7-и клас
Вижте верните отговори на теста по математика от външното оценяване...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: След акцията в Пловдивския университет: Двама са привлечени като обвиняеми НА ЖИВО: След акцията в Пловдивския университет: Двама са привлечени като обвиняеми
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев 3 години и 6 месеца затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Атанас Петканов: ЕК даде зелена светлина по четвъртото плащане по ПВУ за близо 1 млрд. евро Атанас Петканов: ЕК даде зелена светлина по четвъртото плащане по ПВУ за близо 1 млрд. евро
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев: Току-що разписах първата от поне 10 заповеди за...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Втори ден от срещата на върха на ЕС в Брюксел: Лидерите обсъждат...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Европа
МВР: Има насоки за местонахождението на Петьо Петров - Еврото
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
ДПС поиска НСО да освети информацията за всички охранявани лица и...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ