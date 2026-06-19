Regional Health Inspectorate Recommends Temporary Swimming Ban at Officers’ Beach in Varna

The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) has recommended a temporary ban on swimming at Officers’ Beach in Varna, the institution announced.

Monitoring of the seawater has revealed elevated levels of Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci. According to the RHI, the water poses a health risk to people bathing in this area.

An order has been issued to the Regional Governor requiring the implementation of mandatory hygiene and anti-epidemic measures.

The RHI has also recommended the installation of a permanent information sign in an easily accessible location near the bathing waters at Officers’ Beach, displaying the warning: “Swimming is temporarily prohibited.”