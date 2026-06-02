Restoring Peace in the Middle East Would Strengthen Stability in Europe, PM Rumen Radev Said at a Meeting with Lebanon's Defence Minister

The restoration of peace in the Middle East will strengthen the stability of Europe, which is directly affected by the disruption of supply chains and especially by rising energy prices resulting from military operations in the region. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a meeting with the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lebanon, Major General Michel Menassa, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria on June 2.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Radev noted that Bulgaria is closely monitoring with concern the escalation of military activity in various parts of the Middle East. He stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path towards achieving a lasting and sustainable peace settlement.

For his part, Minister Menassa emphasised that ending the hostilities and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty over its entire territory is the Lebanese government’s foremost priority. He also expressed Lebanon’s expectation that the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, will be renewed.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump called on Israel and the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah to stop fighting “for good”, after previously stating that both sides in the conflict had assured him they would temporarily cease exchanging strikes, Agence France-Presse reported.

Source: BTA