Road Haulage Sector Postpones Protest but Maintains Demands

Bulgaria’s road transport sector remains on protest alert. A nationwide demonstration planned for today in front of the so-called “Triangle of Power” was cancelled because of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, but the demands of transport companies for state support remain unchanged. The industry is also calling for a review of the increase in compulsory third-party motor insurance premiums.

Around 20% of heavy goods vehicles in Bulgaria have ceased operations, while the international transport sector is facing financial collapse. Among the main reasons are soaring fuel prices, which have risen by more than 40% so far. The promised €50 million in state aid has yet to reach transport companies.

Yordan Arabadzhiev, Executive Director of the Union of International Haulers:

“At present, the support received from the state for the freight transport business amounts to zero euros. Our colleagues in the bus transport sector had assurances of €18 million. So far, they have received around €140,000.”

Industry representatives are demanding a cap on third-party liability insurance prices, as well as the option for payments to be made in instalments.



Yordan Arabadzhiev, Executive Director of the Union of International Haulers:

“At present, the cost of compulsory third-party liability insurance has reached extraordinary levels, ranging between €3,000 and €7,000, which, in our view, violates market principles. That is why we are urging the Financial Supervision Commission to take urgent measures, as we suspect cartel practices.” Angel Trakov, Chairman of the Union of International Carriers:

“Third-party liability insurance premiums have tripled over the past two to three weeks, which is entirely illogical. What concerns the entire sector is the complete lack of transparency in the way these premiums are determined.” Taxi drivers and motorcyclists have also voiced their dissatisfaction. Hristo Sotirov, representative of a motorcycle club:

“Last year I paid 60 leva for third-party liability insurance, and this year I am expected to pay €120. On top of that, we are no longer allowed to pay in instalments.” Volodya Domashenko, Chairman of the National Association for the Protection of Carriers and Taxi Drivers:

“The insurers are not being properly regulated by anyone. They simply decide to raise prices at will. It is high time legislative changes were introduced and their activities regulated, as is the case in neighbouring Romania.”

The Union of International Carriers is calling for a meeting with the new transport minister. If their demands are not addressed, they have warned that protests will take place next week on Sofia’s yellow cobblestones.