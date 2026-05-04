БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Свлачището на пътя между Пампорово и Смолян никога не е...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Премиерът Гюров: Оставяме около 2 млрд. евро повече в...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fiscal Council Makes Recommendations on Preparation of Draft Budget for 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази
бюджет 2026 управляващи опозиция остър сблъсък данъци дълг реформи

The Fiscal Council has issued six recommendations to the regular government regarding the preparation of the draft budget for 2026. Among them is the maintenance of the current tax policy, as low rates and the flat tax are considered an advantage for Bulgaria.

The Council notes that budget revenues are growing at a good pace, and that the main problems lie on the expenditure side of the budget.

It calls for the removal of automatic wage and pension increases across individual sectors, as set out in sector-specific legislation. This is particularly relevant for the Ministry of Interior, where significant automatic salary increases are planned for 2026. According to the Council, such automatic increases lead to higher consumer demand, and their removal would be an effective anti-inflationary measure.

It is also recommended that the distribution of social security contributions between employers and employees be made uniform for all workers. Civil servants under special employment status and police officers should pay the same social security contributions as other employees. The Council further suggests reviewing the categories of workers eligible for early retirement.

Immediate measures should be taken to optimise the public administration, including restructuring and consolidation of certain institutions where overlapping functions exist – for example, by reducing the number of ministries from 19 to 16. The document also states that a review of public expenditure should be carried out across all key sectors using the Ministry of Finance’s existing methodology, covering all aspects of policy, including individual programmes.

It further recommends that all public sector employees who have reached retirement age should be released from their positions in the short term. According to the proposal, this could quickly reduce personnel costs, free up administrative capacity, and initiate a broader reform of public sector management.

It is proposed that unfilled positions in the public administration be abolished, with the aim of permanently limiting personnel expenditure and preventing future pressure to fill these posts, which would otherwise lead to an automatic increase in costs. The measure is presented as a fast and effective tool for optimising the administrative structure without directly affecting currently employed staff.

In addition to these short-term recommendations, the regular government should also initiate structural reforms of public finances. Their objective should be to achieve lasting efficiency and optimisation across the public sector.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
1
БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите ще се повишат до 17°
2
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите...
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с подготовката за отбелязване на Деня на храбростта
3
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с...
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор Дали в Перник
4
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор...
Николай Денков: Искаме да правим национална партия, но трябва да влезем в малките населени места
5
Николай Денков: Искаме да правим национална партия, но трябва да...
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с парламентарните групи в 52-рото Народно събрание
6
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с...

Най-четени

Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край Ботевград
1
Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
2
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
3
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
4
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
5
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат драстично, пътуването на обикновените хора ще стане почти невъзможно
6
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат...

More from: Economy

Layoffs at AES Maritsa East 1 Thermal Power Plant in Galabovo Are Set to Begin on 1 June
Layoffs at AES Maritsa East 1 Thermal Power Plant in Galabovo Are Set to Begin on 1 June
Investor Day Forum Highlights Strong Growth on Bulgarian Stock Exchange Investor Day Forum Highlights Strong Growth on Bulgarian Stock Exchange
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Finance Minister: April Budget Deficit Reduced to Zero, No Need to Draw from Fiscal Reserve to Cover Spending Finance Minister: April Budget Deficit Reduced to Zero, No Need to Draw from Fiscal Reserve to Cover Spending
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Commission for Protection of Competition Calls for Urgent Coordination between State Institutions over Developments in the Food and Fuel Markets Commission for Protection of Competition Calls for Urgent Coordination between State Institutions over Developments in the Food and Fuel Markets
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
National Statistics: Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Forecast to Rise to 7.1% National Statistics: Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Forecast to Rise to 7.1%
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Bulgarian Aviation Market Recorded 8.1% Increase in International Flights in 2025 Bulgarian Aviation Market Recorded 8.1% Increase in International Flights in 2025
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май
Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май
Чете се за: 00:07 мин.
По света
Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет? Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет?
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Свлачището край Пампорово: Теренът продължава да се свлича Свлачището край Пампорово: Теренът продължава да се свлича
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Кола се вряза в хора в Лайпциг - двама души са загинали
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
"Проект свобода": Тръмп иска да изведе блокираните в...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Български евродепутати: Компромисите на докладчика за РСМ създават...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Първа репетиция на DARA: България открива втория полуфинал на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ