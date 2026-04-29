Investor Day Forum Highlights Strong Growth on Bulgarian Stock Exchange

The third edition of the specialised Investor Day forum brought together companies from more than 17 sectors with investors on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

Market participants reported strong performance, with the exchange noting a doubling of activity over the past year. The state has also pledged to push in Brussels for deeper and faster integration of European capital markets.

According to the executive director of the exchange, Manyu Moravenov, both trading volumes and the number of transactions have increased significantly.

“Following entry into the euro area, we expect a doubling of turnover compared with last year, both in number of deals and in value. The first quarter clearly shows that last year, which we considered record-breaking, is likely to be surpassed this year,” he said.