БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Разкриха подземен „наркоград“ в бивша мина...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Застаряването на нацията продължава: Всеки четвърти...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Министър Иван Христанов разпореди закриване на веригата...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове,...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Investor Day Forum Highlights Strong Growth on Bulgarian Stock Exchange

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
specialized stock exchange forum bse marks double growth year

The third edition of the specialised Investor Day forum brought together companies from more than 17 sectors with investors on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

Market participants reported strong performance, with the exchange noting a doubling of activity over the past year. The state has also pledged to push in Brussels for deeper and faster integration of European capital markets.

According to the executive director of the exchange, Manyu Moravenov, both trading volumes and the number of transactions have increased significantly.

“Following entry into the euro area, we expect a doubling of turnover compared with last year, both in number of deals and in value. The first quarter clearly shows that last year, which we considered record-breaking, is likely to be surpassed this year,” he said.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
1
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн. контрабандни цигари
2
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн....
Съществено понижение на температурите и валежи от дъжд през следващите дни
3
Съществено понижение на температурите и валежи от дъжд през...
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на червено и източване на средства
4
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на...
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
5
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила
6
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила

Най-четени

След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
1
След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
2
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
3
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
4
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
5
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
6
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов

More from: Bulgaria

Over 188 kg of Eggs and Chicken Meat Without Documehts Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Over 188 kg of Eggs and Chicken Meat Without Documehts Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Burgas Airport Runway Reopens after Major Upgrade (PHOTOS) Burgas Airport Runway Reopens after Major Upgrade (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council Decided Not to Initiate Disciplinary Proceedings against Borislav Sarafov Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council Decided Not to Initiate Disciplinary Proceedings against Borislav Sarafov
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Police Dismantled Illegal Print Shop for Fake Banknotes in Sofia Police Dismantled Illegal Print Shop for Fake Banknotes in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
The Ageing of Bulgaria’s Population Continues, with Nearly One in Four People Now Aged 65 or Over The Ageing of Bulgaria’s Population Continues, with Nearly One in Four People Now Aged 65 or Over
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
130 Animals to Be Culled Following Brucellosis Outbreak in Simitli 130 Animals to Be Culled Following Brucellosis Outbreak in Simitli
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората" Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората"
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя" Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя"
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват резултатите...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Последно сбогом с Михаил Заимов (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Двама евреи бяха атакувани с нож в квартал на Лондон (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
DARA заминава в неделя за конкурса "Евровизия 2026" във...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ