Roads Across Bulgaria Treated and Passable in Winter Conditions

Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Republican roads across Bulgaria are cleared and passable under winter conditions, the Road Infrastructure Agency has said. Snow-clearing and gritting operations are continuing, with 263 snowploughs currently working on the road network.

Snow is still falling in 15 regions of the country. In Lovech Region and on mountain passes, snowfall remains intense, according to API.

In Lovech Region, traffic for vehicles over 12 tonnes has been temporarily restricted on road III-358 Shipkovo–Ribaritsa and over the Troyan Pass due to snow-clearing operations. In Vratsa Region, traffic on road III-306 Oryahovo–Knezha has been temporarily suspended for all vehicles because of reduced visibility.

Road surface treatment is ongoing, with maintenance teams taking all necessary measures to ensure traffic can continue safely in winter conditions.

To improve road safety, and where necessary, certain sections may be temporarily closed to allow treatment with gritting materials. In areas affected by strong winds, snowdrifts or poor visibility, traffic restrictions may be imposed until weather conditions improve and roads are cleared.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged motorists to set off only in vehicles properly equipped for winter conditions, to drive at speeds appropriate to the weather, and to avoid risky manoeuvres, including overtaking snow-clearing vehicles. Vehicles unprepared for winter conditions can block traffic, disrupting journeys for other drivers and hindering the work of snowploughs.

