Rough Sea Took Two Lives in Just One Day at the Southern Black Sea Coast

The rough sea in August took two lives in a single day along the Southern Black Sea coast.

Yesterday, August 14, at around 15:30, a report was received of an incident at the northern beach in Ahtopol. Rescuers recovered the body of a 55-year-old man from Sofia. No signs of violence were found during the on-site examination.

Later the same day, at around 19:00, a report was received of an incident at the beach in Sveti Vlas. While swimming, a 52-year-old Bulgarian suddenly felt unwell and lost his strength. He was pulled ashore by relatives and other beachgoers. Despite first aid being administered, the man died.

The bodies of both victims have been taken to the general hospital in Burgas for autopsy. Preliminary criminal investigations have been opened.