Rough Sea Took Two Lives in Just One Day at the Southern Black Sea Coast

Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
The rough sea in August took two lives in a single day along the Southern Black Sea coast.

Yesterday, August 14, at around 15:30, a report was received of an incident at the northern beach in Ahtopol. Rescuers recovered the body of a 55-year-old man from Sofia. No signs of violence were found during the on-site examination.

Later the same day, at around 19:00, a report was received of an incident at the beach in Sveti Vlas. While swimming, a 52-year-old Bulgarian suddenly felt unwell and lost his strength. He was pulled ashore by relatives and other beachgoers. Despite first aid being administered, the man died.

The bodies of both victims have been taken to the general hospital in Burgas for autopsy. Preliminary criminal investigations have been opened.

Thousands of the Faithful Honour the Day of the Repose of the Mother of God
Thousands of the Faithful Honour the Day of the Repose of the Mother of God
International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
With Nearly 3‰ Blood Alcohol Content: Drunk Driver Injures Elderly Woman, Hits Two Parked Cars
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Fire Broke Out in the Village of Razboyna, Houses Are Burning
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Charges Pressed against ATV Driver who Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
В очакване на ключовата среща в Аляска между Тръмп и Путин за бъдещето на Украйна
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
По света
Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Европа преди срещата между Тръмп и Путин - какви са очакванията?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
По света
МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, има засегнати къщи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза в...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
На Голяма Богородица: Хиляди миряни почетоха деня на Успението на...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
