Rule of Law in Bulgaria Discussed in European Parliament Debate

от БНТ
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
rule law bulgaria discussed debate european parliament

Sending an urgent mission to Bulgaria to assess the rule of law, along with a freeze on EU funds, was proposed during a debate on Bulgaria at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on October 22. The initiative was led by the liberals from Renew Europe, citing alarming reports of political persecution, abuse of prosecutorial powers, and systematic obstruction of judicial reform.

The debate, part of the European Parliament session, lasted approximately 40 minutes. At the outset, representatives from the European Council and European Commission addressed the Parliament. The Danish Presidency announced that Bulgaria would be included in the discussions of the Council of General Affairs on 17 November specifically concerning the rule of law, alongside three other countries.

The European Commission highlighted its latest rule-of-law report on Bulgaria, noting some progress in judicial reforms. Commissioner Dan Jørgensen also cited as a positive step the failure to pass a controversial law that would have restricted media freedom. Meanwhile, statements by Bulgarian MEPs during the debate were highly polarised.

Nikola Minchev - MEP from "Renew Europe":

“A democratically elected mayor was given an ultimatum: either join another party or be arrested. He chose dignity and remains in detention. We have an anti-corruption commission whose work targets only opposition representatives. The acting Prosecutor General continues to occupy the post long after his term expired, even after the Supreme Court of Cassation ruled that he has no legal basis to exercise the powers of Prosecutor General. It is time for Europe to confront these problems directly.”

Andrey Kovatchev – MEP, EPP:

“This debate has nothing to do with the rule of law. It is a political spectacle, designed solely to inflate the shrinking electoral support of 'We Continue the Change'. Let us recall – in March 2022, the then Prime Minister Kiril Petkov from 'Renew Europe' ordered the unlawful arrest of Boyko Borissov, Sevdalina Arnaudova, and Vladislav Goranov, without evidence, without charges—pure political terror. Where was 'Renew Europe' when the rule of law was violated, when the Prime Minister used institutions for personal vendettas? What does We Continue the Change expect from this debate—intervention in Bulgaria’s judicial system? Pressure on national institutions? After four years of chaos, Bulgaria is today stabilising thanks to the statesmanship and responsible policies of GERB and Boyko Borissov—the country is now in Schengen and will join the eurozone in a few months.”

The debate was opened by MEP Valerie Aye.

Valerie Aye, leader of Renew Europe group:

“Let us not be deceived—what we witness in Bulgaria is not a coincidence. It is happening in a state where the justice system is captured by oligarchs, and those who push for reform are treated as enemies of the state. This is the corrupt world of Delyan Peevski and his ally Boyko Borissov. Their despotic system silences judges, prosecutors, security services, and the media.”

Lena Dupont, EPP:

“The detention has been appealed in five different courts. Nevertheless, a group unrelated to the case expressed support for the release of the detainee. But the independent institution does what an independent institution should do. It investigates, regardless of political pressure.”

