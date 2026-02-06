БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Rumen Radev: Political Establishment Has Curtailed Voting Rights of Bulgarians Abroad

Bulgaria’s political status quo has decided to limit the ability of Bulgarians living abroad to vote, in yet another attempt to cling to power by restricting democratic rights. This was written by President Rumen Radev in a post on Facebook on February 6.

“The decision of Parliament also exposes as false any claim that it is seeking to preserve and develop ties and a sense of community with Bulgarians living abroad,” Radev said.

“But elections are coming. It is up to us to reclaim our rights. To defend democracy. And together, we will do it.”

Parliament Approves Final Amendments to Election Code, Capping Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries at 20

