Rumen Radev: "Progressive Bulgaria" Wins Decisively in April 19 Vote

“Progressive Bulgaria has won decisively,” said the chair of the “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition, Rumen Radev, in a Facebook post on April 20.

Rumen Radev, chair of the “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition: “This is a victory of hope over distrust, of freedom over fear. Ultimately, it is also a victory of morality. People rejected the complacency and arrogance of the old parties. They did not succumb to lies and manipulation.”

Radev again highlighted the work of the members of the election commissions and the institutions that organised the elections, and especially the Ministry of Interior authorities, who made tremendous efforts in combating the shameful phenomenon of vote-buying.

“We voted actively, we overcame apathy, but distrust in Bulgarian politics remains high, and this is only the first step towards restoring the social contract,” Radev added. “Thank you for your trust! We will comment further after the final results,” Radev concluded.

Based on 98,33% of Tally Sheets Processed: Progressive Bulgaria Leads; GERB-UDF Overtkae We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria