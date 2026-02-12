Scandals in Parliament over the 'Petrohan' Case

The sitting of the Parliament on February 12 opened with a statement from There Is Such a People (TISP) regarding the “Petrohan” case, which quickly escalated into a confrontation between TISP and We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) MPs. Speaker Raya Nazaryan called for a 15-minute recess to allow tensions in the chamber to subside.

Stanislav Balabanov, TISP: “I cannot believe what has been happening for years within a closed community NGO, disguised as a group of environmental defenders. Where and how have you been operating all these years, what money have you given, and to whom? I call on my colleagues from WCC-DB — come out and comment on this declaration. I call on Denkov, who signed the decree establishing this school, and Bozhanov, who amended the laws to protect these NGOs — step forward and comment. Since morning, I’ve heard you on the media saying this topic should not be politicised. “How shouldn’t it be huh, you hypocrites?”

Bozhidar Bozhanov, WCC-DB: “Mr Balabanov, do you really think we are not disgusted by what is coming to light? You are lying — we are disgusted too. We have children, and we are concerned for their safety. That is precisely why we are insisting that all documents be declassified, so we can see whether institutions were covering anything up or if there were political protections in place. We want to declassify them, even with your votes. The only bill I have submitted is to bar anyone accused of sexual offences from holding any position involving work with children. Do not divide society with these vile speculations.”

Toshko Yordanov, TISP: “You were one of the people trying to block the paedophile registry from being implemented. You pressured GERB on this. You and your entire clique are fags and support paedophiles.”

Raya Nazaryan, Speaker of the Parliament: “Fifteen-minute recess until you calm down.”

Kliment Shopov, Vazrazhdane: “Yesterday, we submitted amendments to the Child Protection Act at the Parliament's correspondence office, proposing that part of the paedophile registry be made public. This would include full name, date of birth, permanent and current address, the type of crime, and the punishment served by the offender.”