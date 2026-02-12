БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова за Андрей Гюров: Отпадат...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Андрей Гюров след получаването на мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Мъж намушка трима души в София, сред които и дете, има...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Президентът Йотова връчи мандат за съставяне на служебно...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов -...
Чете се за: 12:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Scandals in Parliament over the 'Petrohan' Case

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
EN
Запази
скандали парламента заради случая петрохан

The sitting of the Parliament on February 12 opened with a statement from There Is Such a People (TISP) regarding the “Petrohan” case, which quickly escalated into a confrontation between TISP and We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) MPs. Speaker Raya Nazaryan called for a 15-minute recess to allow tensions in the chamber to subside.

Stanislav Balabanov, TISP: “I cannot believe what has been happening for years within a closed community NGO, disguised as a group of environmental defenders. Where and how have you been operating all these years, what money have you given, and to whom? I call on my colleagues from WCC-DB — come out and comment on this declaration. I call on Denkov, who signed the decree establishing this school, and Bozhanov, who amended the laws to protect these NGOs — step forward and comment. Since morning, I’ve heard you on the media saying this topic should not be politicised. “How shouldn’t it be huh, you hypocrites?”

Bozhidar Bozhanov, WCC-DB: “Mr Balabanov, do you really think we are not disgusted by what is coming to light? You are lying — we are disgusted too. We have children, and we are concerned for their safety. That is precisely why we are insisting that all documents be declassified, so we can see whether institutions were covering anything up or if there were political protections in place. We want to declassify them, even with your votes. The only bill I have submitted is to bar anyone accused of sexual offences from holding any position involving work with children. Do not divide society with these vile speculations.”

Toshko Yordanov, TISP: “You were one of the people trying to block the paedophile registry from being implemented. You pressured GERB on this. You and your entire clique are fags and support paedophiles.”

Raya Nazaryan, Speaker of the Parliament: “Fifteen-minute recess until you calm down.”

Kliment Shopov, Vazrazhdane: “Yesterday, we submitted amendments to the Child Protection Act at the Parliament's correspondence office, proposing that part of the paedophile registry be made public. This would include full name, date of birth, permanent and current address, the type of crime, and the punishment served by the offender.”

Following yesterday’s parliamentary hearing of the acting head of the state agency for National Security (SANS), Denyo Denev, regarding the tragedy at the “Petrohan” mountain hut, the leaders of “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) called for the head of SANS to resign.

Asen Vasilev, WCC-DB: “SANS has been covering up crimes. What became clear from the statement by the Ministry of Interior is that the group had been under surveillance for over 12 months. If SANS allowed these events and horrors to happen, it means they were not mere observers. It means the state itself extended protection and a cover over these people, the state in the person of Denyo Denev.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента
3
Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента
Ясни са причините за смъртта на двама от мъжете, намерени край хижа "Петрохан"
4
Ясни са причините за смъртта на двама от мъжете, намерени край хижа...
Случаят "Петрохан": Проверяват получените разрешителни за оръжие
5
Случаят "Петрохан": Проверяват получените разрешителни за...
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов - "Нямам предявено обвинение, чувствам се омерзен"
6
Случаят "Петрохан": Борислав Сандов - "Нямам...

Най-четени

Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
1
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
5
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
6
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...

More from: Politics

The 'Petrohan' Case: Former Environment Minister Borislav Sandov Says No Charges Filed against Him Regarding the Agreement with the NGO of Those Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicides
The 'Petrohan' Case: Former Environment Minister Borislav Sandov Says No Charges Filed against Him Regarding the Agreement with the NGO of Those Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicides
GERB Leader Borissov: Bulgaria Needs Predictable Governance and Clear Foreign Policy Direction GERB Leader Borissov: Bulgaria Needs Predictable Governance and Clear Foreign Policy Direction
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Andrey Gyurov After Receiving Mandate to Form Government: There Must Be No Puppet Figures in This Cabinet Andrey Gyurov After Receiving Mandate to Form Government: There Must Be No Puppet Figures in This Cabinet
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
President Iotova Hands Mandate to Andrey Gyurov to Form Caretaker Government President Iotova Hands Mandate to Andrey Gyurov to Form Caretaker Government
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
'Petrohan' Case Hearing in Parliament 'Petrohan' Case Hearing in Parliament
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gurov as Caretaker Prime Minister (update) President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gurov as Caretaker Prime Minister (update)
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Росен Желязков за случая "Петрохан": Това е голяма национална драма
Росен Желязков за случая "Петрохан": Това е голяма...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан" Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
Парламентарните партии с коментари за ветото на президента върху Изборния кодекс Парламентарните партии с коментари за ветото на президента върху Изборния кодекс
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Започва "Берлинале": Фестивалът ще покаже над 200 филма Започва "Берлинале": Фестивалът ще покаже над 200 филма
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
По света
Андрей Гюров след получаването на мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Президентът Илияна Йотова за Андрей Гюров: Отпадат съмненията за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Комисията за контрол на службите не изслуша ДАНС и прокуратурата за...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Обиски в сгради на ЕК заради нередности при продажби на недвижима...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Европа
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ