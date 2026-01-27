Second Day of Hauliers’ Protests, Borders with Serbia and North Macedonia Remain Blocked

Hauliers from the Western Balkans continue their protest for a second day, once again blocking Bulgaria’s borders with Serbia and North Macedonia, which are also external borders of the Schengen area. Their main demand is the removal of the rule limiting drivers’ stays in the European Union to 90 days within a six-month period.

The situation at the Kalotina border crossing remains calm, despite the fact that since midnight the blockade has also prevented lorries from travelling from Bulgaria into Serbia. The reason is that Bulgarian transport companies were warned in advance and are using alternative routes, mainly through Romania. This extends their journeys by more than 500–600 kilometres, increasing costs by around 10–12 euros per hour.

Alexander Spasić, from the Serbian Association of International Road Hauliers, said:

“The blockade is only for the transport of goods. We do not want to obstruct passenger transport or people crossing the borders. We said a minimum of seven days, or until there is some response – some guarantee of a meeting with specific proposals to resolve the issue. It would also be sufficient for us to have an official document, an assurance that our drivers will not be arrested if they stay longer than 90 days in the Schengen area.”

At the border with North Macedonia, heavy goods vehicles have begun to queue up.