Hauliers Block Border with North Macedonia over 90/180-Day Stay Rule

Truck drivers will be informed in good time to avoid crowding and tension at the checkpoint

опашки границата заради протест превозвачи западните балкани
Снимка: Архив

Border crossings with the Republic of North Macedonia have been closed to heavy goods vehicles because of protests by road hauliers.

The demonstrations are directed against the so-called 90/180 rule, which prevents international drivers from third countries from staying for more than 90 days within a six-month period in European Union member states. The industry says the regulation severely hampers the work of international transport companies.

From 1:00am Bulgarian time, a complete ban on the passage of lorries was introduced at the Deve Bair, Delchevo and Novo Selo border crossings on the territory of North Macedonia. For the time being, the situation along the border remains calm.

There is no build-up of lorries, but the authorities are on standby to provide additional parking areas to prevent congestion at the border checkpoints themselves. Exceptions are being made for vehicles transporting perishable goods and live animals. There are no restrictions on passenger traffic.

Lorry drivers are being informed in advance in order to avoid congestion and tension at the crossings. So far, no such problems have been reported, as most drivers, aware of the protests, have already altered their routes.

