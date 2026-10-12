Security in the Black Sea: Measures to Protect Shipping Discussed at Conference in Sofia

The escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the increasingly complex security environment in the Black Sea region, attacks on commercial vessels and the protection of maritime shipping were among the topics discussed at an international conference on security in the Black Sea and Eastern Europe, taking place in Sofia today and tomorrow, October 12 and 13. The forum was opened by President Iliana Iotova.

According to the President, the attack on civilian ships in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone signals a new escalation of the conflict.

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria: “The recent attacks on commercial vessels are no longer incidents; they are actual acts of war. Let us ensure that the Black Sea remains a sea that connects us, rather than a space that divides us.”

She described diplomacy as key to bringing the hostilities to an end.

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria: “Bulgaria is ready to play an active role in negotiations and in building consensus among the six countries bordering the Black Sea on a moratorium on hostilities in the Black Sea and on turning it into a zone of shared security.”

The Defence Minister outlined the urgent measures being taken to ensure the safety of maritime shipping and protect the country’s strategic sites.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “We are stepping up intelligence gathering and surveillance in the Black Sea, as well as information sharing, including intelligence, with regional allies and other NATO member states. Measures have also been introduced to protect military formations and sites that are critical to the functioning of the state. The readiness of response forces has been raised in case of further incidents in the Black Sea and beyond.”

Stoyanov added that NATO countries were also involved in the investigation into the attack on civilian vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “We are in contact with our NATO counterparts and have asked them to share any information they may have, including satellite images that could potentially help us. So far, none have been provided.”

The Minister of the Interior explained that the wreckage of the vessel would be examined using a specialised deep-sea drone.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior: “We are exchanging information, primarily intelligence. We are also bringing in American experts to identify drone debris or other traces that could conclusively point to the state or states behind these actions.”

He also said work was under way to acquire new border patrol vessels based on a combat platform capable of carrying out complex tasks in open waters.