Sofia Hosts International Conference on Security in Europe and the Black Sea Region

An international conference on European security and the strategic role of the Black Sea region is being held in Sofia today. The forum brings together representatives of diplomatic circles, European institutions, the defence sector, academia and business.

The event will be opened by President Iliana Iotova. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Interior Minister, Ivan Demerdzhiev, will also take part.

The forum will address the challenges facing European defence, regional stability and economic resilience amid ongoing international conflicts and geopolitical tensions.