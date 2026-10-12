БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Македонски медии: МВР на РСМ няма данни Ива Михайлова да...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Министър Петрова за прибирането на Ива Михайлова: При...
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
Ива Михайлова пред БНТ: Няма нищо нелегално в моето...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Ива Михайлова се прибра в България
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Hosts International Conference on Security in Europe and the Black Sea Region

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Запази
първи коментари парламента поискаха свикване консултативния съвет национална сигурност
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

An international conference on European security and the strategic role of the Black Sea region is being held in Sofia today. The forum brings together representatives of diplomatic circles, European institutions, the defence sector, academia and business.

The event will be opened by President Iliana Iotova. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Interior Minister, Ivan Demerdzhiev, will also take part.

The forum will address the challenges facing European defence, regional stability and economic resilience amid ongoing international conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

От 34 до 24 градуса - температурите падат значително, сняг ще вали по планините
1
От 34 до 24 градуса - температурите падат значително, сняг ще вали...
Семейство с 10 деца остана без дом в Смолян, след като къщата им изгоря
2
Семейство с 10 деца остана без дом в Смолян, след като къщата им...
Ива Михайлова се прибра в България
3
Ива Михайлова се прибра в България
Баща и син са причинили големия пожар край три населени места в Бургаско
4
Баща и син са причинили големия пожар край три населени места в...
Президентът Йотова: При първа възможност ще се срещна с Ива Михайлова
5
Президентът Йотова: При първа възможност ще се срещна с Ива Михайлова
БНТ 3 ще излъчи стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
6
БНТ 3 ще излъчи стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по...

Най-четени

Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
1
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал "Под прикритие" по БНТ
2
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал...
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник максималните ще са 13°
3
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник...
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на крак след инцидента в Черно море (ОБЗОР)
4
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на...
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед в "Пирогов"
5
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед...
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
6
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал

More from: Politics

Security in the Black Sea: Measures and Bulgaria's Role in Countering Threats
Security in the Black Sea: Measures and Bulgaria's Role in Countering Threats
Defence Minister: No Drone Debris Found near Sunken Ship in the Black Sea Defence Minister: No Drone Debris Found near Sunken Ship in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Ministry of Finance to GERB: We Do Not Manipulate Data; There Are No "Verbal Instructions" Ministry of Finance to GERB: We Do Not Manipulate Data; There Are No "Verbal Instructions"
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
GERB Alerts European Commission over Alleged Attempts by Government to Lower the 2026 Deficit and Increase the 2025 Figure GERB Alerts European Commission over Alleged Attempts by Government to Lower the 2026 Deficit and Increase the 2025 Figure
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Finance Minister Galab Donev Attended the Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings in Luxembourg Finance Minister Galab Donev Attended the Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings in Luxembourg
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Council of Ministers: Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine's Visit to Sofia Was at His Own Request; He Spoke with PM Rumen Radev Council of Ministers: Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine's Visit to Sofia Was at His Own Request; He Spoke with PM Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Под прикритие в месо - 200 кг марихуана и поне 10 кг кокаин заловиха край Ловеч (ВИДЕО)
Под прикритие в месо - 200 кг марихуана и поне 10 кг кокаин...
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
У нас
Година след катастрофата в РМС: Ива Михайлова е в България (ОБЗОР) Година след катастрофата в РМС: Ива Михайлова е в България (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Зеленски за примирието: Путин не чете "Трут соушъл" Зеленски за примирието: Путин не чете "Трут соушъл"
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
По света
Сигурността в Черно море: Обсъдиха мерки за защита на корабоплаването на конференция в София Сигурността в Черно море: Обсъдиха мерки за защита на корабоплаването на конференция в София
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Мая Манолова: Надценката при някои млечни продукти в големите...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Общество
Скопие за прибирането на Ива Михайлова в София: Бягство
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Без книжка и под въздействието на три вида наркотици: Полицията в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
"Ел Ниньо" с нов рекорд: Тихият океан достигна рекордните...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ