SEECP Summit in Sofia: Leaders Discuss Integration, Connectivity and Challenges

As rotating chair of the Process for Cooperation in South-East Europe, Sofia is hosting a summit of heads of state and government from the region. The forum marks the culmination of the Bulgarian chairmanship and is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the initiative, beginning this morning, June 10, with a meeting of foreign ministers.

At the opening, President Iliana Iotova stressed how the process should continue — through the development of a regional system for security, as well as energy, transport and digital connectivity.

She noted that global conflicts and crises have highlighted the significant role of the region. The European Union, she said, is not only a shared market but also a community of shared values. She added that Bulgaria’s position has consistently been that the countries of the Western Balkans should become part of the European family, but only after meeting the criteria, achieving results, demonstrating responsibility, and respecting EU values.

Thirty years after the establishment of the initiative, Iliana Iotova emphasised that nothing can move forward without unity and dialogue.

“Each country’s perspective is our shared European family. We will work to guarantee security and stability in our region. We will work to ensure the region is as interconnected as possible in the fields of energy, transport and new digital technologies. The goal is for our region to become a model for the whole of Europe,” she said.

At the forum’s opening, she also highlighted that Bulgaria placed a strong focus on the Western Balkans during its first presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“The position of Bulgaria has always been that the countries of the Western Balkans should be part of the European family, but only with fulfilled criteria, achieved results, responsibility and respect for EU values — one of the most important being the protection of human rights. The European Union is not only a shared market, but also shared values,” she said. Bajram Begaj said that the European perspective of the Western Balkans is crucial for the stability of the entire region, adding that Albania is working to complete the process within this decade.

After taking over the chairmanship from Albania, Bulgaria today handed it over to Romania.

Oana Țoiu - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania: " Our region is one of the few where security goes hand in hand with rapid growth.

Photos: BTA

The forum in Sofia brought together delegations from 13 countries.