Seven Charged with Participation in an Organised Crime Group Linked to Historical Park Tourist Attraction

Seven individuals have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group after the operation carried out by the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the “Historical Park”.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating a large-scale scheme involving property fraud and money laundering allegedly linked to the party Velichie.

The investigation is focused on an extensive network of real-estate scams and money-laundering activities allegedly connected to the leader of Velichie, Ivelin Mihaylov.