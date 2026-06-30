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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Slight Drop in Temperatures Expected Over the Next Few Days

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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леко захлаждане очаква следващите дни
Снимка: Татяна Добролюбова/Архив

A warning for dangerously high temperatures remains in effect nationwide as Bulgaria continues to experience a prolonged heatwave.

Daytime highs are expected to range between 34°C and 39°C, with around 34°C in Sofia. Cooler conditions are forecast only along the Black Sea coast, where temperatures will remain between 29°C and 31°C.

Most regions will stay sunny during the afternoon hours, although isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in some areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-northeast.

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is also expected overnight, mainly in western Bulgaria. Overnight lows will remain largely unchanged, between 17°C and 22°C, with around 18°C in Sofia.

Maximum temperatures tomorrow will slightly decrease, generally ranging between 30°C and 35°C, and around 30°C in the capital.

Before noon, showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Danubian Plain, while other regions will remain mostly sunny. In the afternoon, convective rainfall and thunderstorms will develop in many areas across the country, accompanied by an easterly wind.

Mountain regions will also see afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with moderate winds and strong easterly gusts along higher ridges and peaks.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain sunny with moderate easterly winds and highs between 29°C and 32°C.

A gradual cooling trend will continue in the coming days, with more changeable weather, frequent rainfall, and locally intense storms with lightning activity. Conditions for hail are also present.

By Sunday, weather conditions are expected to improve slightly, becoming mostly sunny with only isolated afternoon showers and highs between 25°C and 30°C.

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