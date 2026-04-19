Socialist Party Leader Krum Zarkov: I Am Confident In the Good Result and I Am Sure That Better Days are Ahead of Us

“I exercised my constitutional right to vote because I value democracy,” said Krum Zarkov, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, after casting his ballot at the 1st Secondary School “Pencho P. Slaveykov” in Sofia.

“I fulfilled my civic duty because I care about what is happening in our country. I stood by my political convictions, because I consider them timeless and not something for the moment. I voted for a fairer Bulgaria—one in which no one is above the law. I am confident in a good result and I am certain that better days lie ahead,” he said.